Hyperliquid’s perpetual contract trading volume exceeded $1.5 trillion in the past year, with cumulative revenue reaching $310 million

PANews reported on June 30 that according to The block, Dune Analytics data showed that Hyperliquid's on-chain perpetual contract trading volume exceeded $1.57 trillion in the past 12 months. Hyperliquid achieved $56 million in fees and revenue this month, with cumulative revenue reaching $310 million. Hyperliquid's perpetual contract trading volume in May reached $248 billion. So far this month, Hyperliquid's trading volume has reached $208 billion, far exceeding its competitors. The total trading volume of other on-chain perpetual contract exchanges has reached $140 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.