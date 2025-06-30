BNB Chain’s Maxwell upgrade helps push its DEX monthly trading volume to a new high

PANews
2025/06/30 16:44
Binance Coin
BNB$799.4+2.42%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0383+0.86%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cryptoslate, BNB Chain's Maxwell network improvement was launched on June 30, which is expected to significantly increase transaction speed (block time from 1.5 seconds to 0.8 seconds), enhance network responsiveness, and optimize communication between validators on BSC. This upgrade contains three major proposals, including BEP-524, BEP-563, and BEP-564, each of which focuses on optimizing performance and scalability. BEP-524 introduces faster block intervals to achieve near-instant transaction confirmations and improve the user experience of DeFi and GameFi applications. BEP-563 strengthens the validator consensus process by enhancing peer-to-peer messaging and reducing the risk of missed votes and synchronization delays. BEP-564 introduces two new message types, including GetBlocksByRangeMsg and RangeBlocksMsg, to speed up data synchronization across validator nodes.

The Maxwell upgrade comes at a critical time, with BNB Chain reaching a new milestone in DEX activity. BNB Chain leads all blockchains in daily DEX volume for the second month in a row. Data from DeFiLlama shows that BSC’s 30-day DEX volume in June exceeded $165 billion, surpassing Ethereum and Solana combined. This is the highest monthly DEX volume ever recorded by BNB Chain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U Coin
U$0.0109-1.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
MAY$0.05314+2.33%
GET
GET$0.005463+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,838.5+2.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:50

Trending News

More

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman

Pudgy Penguins CEO: The team has participated in US crypto legislation, and the Pengu ETF will cover tokens and NFTs