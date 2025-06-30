HashKey Tokenisation and Hong Kong PolyU sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance academic and industry collaboration

PANews
2025/06/30 16:44
Sign
SIGN$0.07479+3.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01838+17.29%

PANews reported on June 30 that HashKey's professional token business HashKey Tokenisation announced today that it has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOU) with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The two parties will use the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0" as the core framework to jointly promote the development of the RWA industry and cultivate professional talents and practitioners in the field of digital assets. The two parties will build an innovative ecosystem of academic and industrial collaboration, jointly conduct academic research, publish research reports, and co-organize summit forums to jointly explore technological breakthroughs and industry development in the field of digital assets, and jointly build the Hong Kong Web3 hub.

Liu Jia, CEO of HashKey Tokenisation, said at the signing ceremony: "This cooperation will deepen the academic and industrial collaboration in Hong Kong's Web3 innovation. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University has a profound academic accumulation in theoretical cutting-edge research and talent training, while HashKey Tokenisation has rich practical experience and successful cases in the fields of stablecoins, RWA (real world assets) and compliance infrastructure. The synergy of the two parties' advantages will accelerate the implementation of the digital asset knowledge system and promote the sustainable development of the industry."

HashKey Tokenisation and Hong Kong PolyU sign a memorandum of understanding to enhance academic and industry collaboration

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U Coin
U$0.0109-1.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
MAY$0.05314+2.33%
GET
GET$0.005463+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,838.5+2.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:50

Trending News

More

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman

Pudgy Penguins CEO: The team has participated in US crypto legislation, and the Pengu ETF will cover tokens and NFTs