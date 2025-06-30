Spanish authorities bust a cryptocurrency investment fraud ring with over $500 million in involvement

2025/06/30
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Bitcoin.com, Europol announced that the Spanish National Guard, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Estonia, France and the United States, smashed a cryptocurrency investment fraud gang that defrauded more than 5,000 victims worldwide. The operation led to the arrest of five people, three of whom were arrested in the Canary Islands and two in Madrid. It is believed that the criminal network laundered approximately $539 million (approximately 460 million euros) in illegal proceeds through fraudulent investment schemes.

Investigators found that the criminals operated a global network of associates to facilitate cash withdrawals, bank transfers and cryptocurrency transfers, while also allegedly setting up companies and banking infrastructure in Hong Kong to manage criminal funds. The investigation, which has been supported by Europol since 2023, highlights the growing threat of online fraud, which Europol considers a major risk to internal security in the European Union.

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
