Ethereum community plans to launch an on-chain “time capsule” to mark the 10th anniversary of the network’s genesis block

PANews reported on June 30 that according to The Block, on Monday, a community-led Ethereum group launched an on-chain "time capsule", inviting users to seal artworks, memories, messages and predictions in encrypted smart contracts, which will be opened on the 11th anniversary of the Ethereum network next year. The project was launched to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Ethereum Genesis Block (July 30).

The capsule was unveiled at the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) and is supported by the Protocol Guild and Shutter Network. Users can submit files for about $2.50 in Ethereum, and the proceeds will be donated to the Protocol Guild to support core research. Starting July 30, Shutter Network's threshold encryption technology will seal all submissions, and after one year, the smart contract will decrypt the files and store them permanently in the Ethereum ledger.