Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $863 million in BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 13 consecutive weeks

2025/06/30 20:13
Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 30, 2025 Eastern Time, the total net inflow of Bitcoin allocated by global listed companies (excluding mining companies) last week was US$863 million.

Among them, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has continued to increase its holdings for 13 consecutive weeks, investing US$531.9 million last week and increasing its holdings by 4,980 BTC at a price of $106,801, bringing its total holdings to 597,325 BTC.

Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, made two purchases last week, investing a total of US$240.8 million and increasing its holdings by 2,239 BTC at a price of $107,561, bringing its total holdings to 13,350 BTC. The amount of purchases made in a single week has continued to expand recently.

Nano Lab, a Chinese semiconductor hardware company, The Smarter Web, a British digital advertising company, and Blockchain Group, a French Web3 service company, also made large purchases last week. Nano Lab invested $63.6 million to increase its holdings by 600 BTC at $106,000, bringing its total holdings to 1,000 BTC; The Smarter Web invested about $20.4 million to increase its holdings by 196.9 BTC at $103,606, bringing its total holdings to 730.16 BTC; Blockchain Group invested $6.3 million to increase its holdings by 60 BTC at $105,877, bringing its total holdings to 1,788 BTC.

In addition, on June 25, Gamestop announced that it had raised another $450 million through an additional offering of zero-interest convertible preferred notes. This financing was an additional operation based on the $2.25 billion convertible bond private placement completed on June 17, and the total financing amount has now reached $2.7 billion. GameStop said that the funds will be used for general corporate purposes and investments in accordance with its investment policy, including the allocation of Bitcoin as a company reserve asset.

As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 663,860 BTC, with a current market value of approximately US$71.5 billion, accounting for 3.34% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

