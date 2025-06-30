Strategy spent about $531.9 million last week to increase its holdings by 4,980 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 30 that according to official news, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent about $531.9 million to purchase 4,980 bitcoins at a price of about $106,801 per bitcoin between June 23 and June 29; its bitcoin investment return rate has reached 19.7% since the beginning of 2025. As of June 29, 2025, the company holds 597,325 bitcoins, which were purchased at a price of about $70,982 per bitcoin, with a total cost of about $42.4 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.