Ethereum price outlook: ETH faces heavy volume wall range, rotation likley

Crypto.news
2025/06/30 21:12
Major
MAJOR$0.16205+0.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1416+3.58%
Ethereum
ETH$3,838.08+2.26%
NEAR
NEAR$2.693+3.10%

Ethereum has rallied into a major confluence zone near $2,550, where multiple high time frame indicators and technical resistances converge. With declining volume and previous range behavior suggesting exhaustion, this zone is critical for the next directional move.

After bouncing from an oversold condition, Ethereum (ETH) has retraced into a region packed with resistance, the same zone that previously capped price action for over 40 days. This region includes the point of control from the prior range, high time frame resistance, VWAP resistance, and a golden Fibonacci retracement, all pointing to a likely rejection unless volume surges.

Key technical points

  • Major Resistance at $2,550: Includes high time frame SR, 0.618 Fibonacci level, and range point of control.
  • Volume Profile Shows Weak Demand: No decisive volume influx has accompanied the current rally into resistance.
  • Range Formation Likely: Structure between $2,550 resistance and $2,220 support could continue for weeks.
Ethereum price outlook: ETH faces heavy volume wall range, rotation likley - 1

Ethereum previously rotated within a 43-day range defined by Value Area High (VAH) and Value Area Low (VAL). Price recently swept the lows of this structure and bounced aggressively, forming a potential oversold relief rally. However, this bounce has landed squarely into the point of control (POC) of the old range, a zone that represents the heaviest volume concentration and often acts as stiff resistance.

Adding further weight to this region, the VWAP anchored from the prior swing high intersects here, along with the 0.618 Fibonacci golden pocket, all clustering around the $2,550 level. This convergence of technical indicators significantly increases the chance of a bearish rejection unless a high-volume breakout occurs.

Volume remains muted, which is a concern for bulls. A low-volume push into multi-layered resistance usually results in rejection, and right now, the absence of aggressive demand supports that expectation. If Ethereum fails to break and hold above the $2,550 level, it’s likely to mark a lower high and begin rotating back toward the $2,220 support.

Such a rejection would solidify a new range between $2,550 and $2,220, echoing the previous rotational behavior that lasted more than 40 days. Until volume decisively breaks above $2,550, Ethereum is likely to remain stuck within this structure.

What to expect in the coming price action

Ethereum is at a key inflection point. As long as price remains below the $2,550 resistance zone, expect rotational behavior between $2,220 and $2,550 to persist. A rejection here would confirm a lower high and extend the consolidation.

However, a breakout backed by strong volume could shift the narrative quickly and set the stage for a trend continuation.



Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U Coin
U$0.0109-1.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
MAY$0.05314+2.33%
GET
GET$0.005463+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,838.5+2.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:50

Trending News

More

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman

Pudgy Penguins CEO: The team has participated in US crypto legislation, and the Pengu ETF will cover tokens and NFTs