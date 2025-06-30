S&P 500 continues rally as investors bet on trade talks

Crypto.news
2025/06/30 21:50
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14541+4.63%
Major
MAJOR$0.16123-0.44%
U Coin
U$0.01093-1.44%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0726+1.68%

U.S. stocks climbed in early trading on Monday, with the S&P 500 eyeing new highs as trade talk sentiment buoyed the major indices.

The S&P 500, which notched record highs last week amid easing geopolitical tensions and investor bets on rate cuts, opened 0.3% higher. 

Meanwhile, confidence across markets saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 200 points and the Nasdaq up 0.4%. All major stock market gauges are eyeing fresh all-time highs, with Wall Street poised to end June and the second quarter of 2025 on a strong note.

Tariffs and trade deals

This upbeat mood around stocks comes amid growing optimism that the United States is edging toward significant trade deals with its major partners.

As well as China, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, there’s also Canada. The U.S. has some form of trade agreements with China and the UK—but the July 9 deadline for comprehensive deals or a resumption of reciprocal tariffs is fast approaching.

Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Nicholas Burns, Harvard’s Belfer Center professor and former U.S. Ambassador to China, said the U.S. and China may not be close to a comprehensive deal yet. However, Burns noted the U.S. can leverage the current situation to extract more from China.

He told ‘Squawk Box’ in an interview:

Meanwhile, there’s also the potential for fresh talks between Canada and the U.S. after Canadian authorities scrapped a retroactive digital services tax aimed at American tech companies.

President Donald Trump had last week called for a halt to any engagement, referring to the digital services tax as a “blatant attack” on America. Tech stocks gained on the news.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U Coin
U$0.0109-1.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
MAY$0.05314+2.33%
GET
GET$0.005463+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,838.5+2.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:50

Trending News

More

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman

Pudgy Penguins CEO: The team has participated in US crypto legislation, and the Pengu ETF will cover tokens and NFTs