German Savings Bank to Open Cryptocurrency Trading Services to Private Clients

PANews June 30 news, according to Bloomberg, German savings banks now intend to provide cryptocurrency trading services such as Bitcoin to their individual customers. Previously, they basically ruled out the possibility of providing such services, while cooperative banks (Genobanken) have already begun preparing for related services and plan to officially launch them this summer. The German Savings Bank and Transfer Association (DSGV) said on Monday: "The Savings Bank Financial Group will provide a reliable way to help customers obtain regulated cryptocurrency services." In the future, autonomous decision makers will be able to use the cryptocurrency services provided by its subsidiary DekaBank through the savings bank application. A DekaBank spokesperson revealed that the relevant services are expected to be developed within a year, and customers may start cryptocurrency transactions in the summer of 2026.