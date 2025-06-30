Japanese content tokenization platform Questry raises approximately $1.8 million in the first half of its Pre-A round of financing

PANews reported on June 30 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese content tokenization platform Questry announced that it has raised 260 million yen (about 1.8 million US dollars) in the first half of the Pre-A round of financing, with participation from Brand New Retail Initiative Fund, Blizzard the Avalanche Fund, and TIS. The funds will be used to strengthen content business and digital financial business, including exploring the application of blockchain technology in cross-border investment.

According to the company, which aims to “build a direct financing platform specializing in entertainment,” it is also considering introducing a system that uses blockchain technology to enable global market investments.