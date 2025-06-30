USD1’s 24-hour trading volume surpassed USDC for the first time, reaching a record high of $3.37 billion

PANews reported on June 30 that the Trump family crypto project WLFI published a post on the X platform stating that for the first time in history, the 24-hour trading volume of the stablecoin USD1 surpassed USDC (another stablecoin), reaching a record high of US$3.37 billion, becoming the world's second most used stablecoin after USDT.

