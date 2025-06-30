Circuit Launches Recovery System to Solve Cryptocurrency’s “Permanent Loss” Problem

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Circuit, a provider of enterprise-level recovery solutions for digital assets, has launched an institutional cryptocurrency recovery engine driven by automatic asset extraction (AAE) technology, which has been officially launched. When private keys are lost or threats are detected, the system automatically transfers assets to a pre-authorized secure vault. As soon as this solution was launched, it was adopted by two institutional users, namely Tungsten, a UAE custodian, and Palisade, which provides custody infrastructure for crypto exchanges. Harry Donnelly, founder and CEO of Circuit, said that more and more institutional users are now pouring into the cryptocurrency field, but there is still a lot of room for development in the market for solutions to key loss and custody failure.