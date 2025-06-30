South Korea's IBK Corporate Bank and Shinhan Financial have both applied for Korean won stablecoin trademarks

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korea's IBK Corporate Bank and Shinhan Financial Holdings have applied for Korean won stablecoin trademarks and joined the competition for the issuance of Korean won stablecoins. IBK Corporate Bank applied for 10 trademark rights including "IBKKRW", "IBKRW" and "ONEIBK" on the 27th. These trademarks are intended to be used in the fields of "stablecoin electronic transfer business" and "blockchain-based digital financial asset management business". Shinhan Financial Holdings also applied for 21 stablecoin-related trademarks including "KRWSHB", "SFGKRW" and "SHKRW" on the 26th. The application projects include "cryptocurrency financial transaction business" and "cryptocurrency intermediary business".

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.