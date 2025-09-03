$27M Gone in Seconds: Venus Protocol User Hit by Phishing Attack

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 05:16
Threshold
T$0.01613+3.79%
Binance Coin
BNB$851.97+1.01%
Boom
BOOM$0.0123+32.11%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001619+4.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01251+6.10%

Rumors spread fast in crypto. Yesterday, whispers of an exploit on Venus Protocol sent shockwaves across X. At first, some thought the lending protocol itself had been breached.

But hours of joint analysis cleared the air, Venus wasn’t hacked. Instead, a phishing attack snared a whale, draining $27 million in assets with one bad transaction.

This wasn’t a protocol failure. It was human error. And it’s a stark reminder of DeFi’s biggest weakness: one careless click can wipe out a fortune.

The victim approved a malicious transaction from a fake site. That single signature gave the attacker’s burner wallet, 0x7fd8…202a, unlimited access to his tokens.

Once approval was granted, the attacker struck instantly. Assets vanished in seconds. According to Cyvers Alerts

And, here’s what got drained:

$19.8M vUSDT

$7.15M vUSDC

$146K vXRP

$22K vETH

Even 285 BTCB on BNB Chain

Generational wealth gone. Just like that.

The Wild Part: Venus Was Never Hacked

Venus Protocol confirmed on X

that their contracts were safe. The frontend? Fine. No smart contract vulnerabilities. No code exploits.

This was pure social engineering. A fake link, a trusted click, and boom, open approvals did the rest.

That’s the dark side of DeFi power. Unlimited token approvals make DeFi seamless and fast. But they also turn every wallet into a ticking time bomb if approvals fall into the wrong hands.

Community Reaction: Shock and Sympathy

Crypto Twitter lit up with reactions. Some expressed sympathy for the whale; others saw it as another warning.

He noted how attackers patiently wait for one careless moment. The phishing link likely circulated for days before the victim clicked.

Venus Protocol has since paused parts of the platform while working directly with the victim. Recovery options remain slim, but efforts are ongoing.

Why Phishing Keeps Winning in DeFi

DeFi removes middlemen. That’s the beauty, and the danger. You hold the keys. You sign the transactions. There’s no customer support if things go wrong.

Phishers exploit this perfectly:

  • Fake sites copy real ones pixel-for-pixel.
  • Twitter bots reply under official announcements with “urgent” links.
  • Unlimited approvals mean attackers only need access once.

In TradFi, banks can reverse fraudulent transfers. In DeFi, blockchain immutability means once assets leave your wallet, they’re gone.

Lessons Learned: How to Stay Safe

The Venus incident highlights simple but critical safety steps:

1. Don’t trust random links. Always type URLs manually or bookmark official sites.

2. Double-check every transaction. Read approvals before signing, infinite token access is risky.

3. Revoke old approvals regularly. Tools like Revoke.cash make it easy.

4. Use hardware wallets. They add a physical confirmation step attackers can’t bypass.

Phishers thrive in bull markets when wallets grow fat. They know greed kills caution. Don’t give them an opening.

The Bigger Picture: Social Engineering vs. Smart Contracts

This attack shows where DeFi risks really lie.

Smart contracts are getting stronger. Protocol exploits, while still happening, are down compared to 2021-22.

Humans, on the other hand, remain the weakest link.

Phishers don’t need to hack code when they can hack trust. A fake MetaMask popup. A Twitter link promising “airdrops.” One moment of distraction can cost millions.

Security experts argue education matters more than new tech here. Wallet UX improvements, clearer approval warnings, and better scam detection could help. But ultimately, self-custody comes with self-responsibility.

Will Funds Be Recovered?

Venus Protocol confirmed communication with the victim. Recovery efforts are on, but realistically, funds drained to attacker-controlled wallets rarely come back.

Sometimes, attackers negotiate for ransom-like returns, but there’s no sign of that yet. The assets may get mixed through bridges and mixers soon, making tracing harder.

Final Thoughts: A Wake-Up Call for DeFi Users

This wasn’t just another exploit headline. It’s a reminder that DeFi security starts with the user.

Protocols can be bulletproof. Audits can pass. But one bad click can still drain millions.

As the bull market heats up, expect more phishing attempts. More fake airdrops. More Twitter bots with urgent links.

  • Don’t be the next headline.
  • Double-check. Revoke often. Stay paranoid.
  • Because in DeFi, you only learn this lesson once.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @nulltxnews to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, Distributed Computing, and Metaverse news!

Source: https://nulltx.com/27m-gone-in-seconds-venus-protocol-user-hit-by-phishing-attack/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Looking back, since 2018, the crypto market has experienced 239 "extreme panic" moments with the index below 20.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00202359-1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-8.58%
Share
PANews2025/04/09 09:19
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09754-1.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday

Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday

The post Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar snapped it’s recent win streak against the US Dollar on Monday. Both Canadian and US markets are dark for the long weekend holiday. September opens up with an early flash of potential Loonie weakness. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) eased lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, albeit on notably weak market flows, shedding under one-tenth of one percent against the Greenback. Canadian and US markets are shuttered functionally across the board thanks to a shared Labor Day holiday, and markets will be waiting for North American markets to return from their long weekend in full force on Tuesday. The Canadian Dollar ran out of runway on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak and posting its first loss against the Greenback in exactly one week. The Canadian economy is broadly slowing down faster than analysts expected, thanks to a slow-motion trade war with the US and US President Donald Trump’s high tariffs. Damage is expexted to continue pressing down on Canadian economic activity, and despite market hopes for further central bank interest rate cuts on both sides of the 49th parallel, the Loonie is still running largely at the mercy of broad-market US Dollar flows. Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar stumbles ahead of US-data heavy week The Canadian Dollar ended it’s near-term winning streak against the US Dollar. USD/CAD has found a messy technical floor near 1.3740. Both Canadian and US labor data is due at the end of the week, but US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will handily dominate investor attention spans as the days tick toward Friday. Both Canadian and US net job numbers are expected to continue slowing down, bolstering bets of central bank cuts from both the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed). Canadian economic data remains muted through the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.425+5.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017195+3.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 04:37
Share

Trending News

More

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Canadian Dollar snaps win streak on dueling market holiday Monday

Crypto.com and Underdog are launching sports prediction markets in 16 U.S. states

Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption