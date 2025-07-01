10x Research: Crypto stocks have risen more than 119% this year and may reshape the US stock sector. Wall Street has a strong motivation to maintain high BTC prices

PANews reported on July 1 that according to a 10x Research report, Crypto-related stocks have risen by 119% in 2025, exceeding Bitcoin and most major asset classes. Wall Street is supporting the rise of a new wave of digital asset companies, promoting their gradual inclusion in institutional investment portfolios, and is expected to form a new sector of the S&P 500.

It is expected that in 2025, Wall Street will have a strong motivation to maintain the high price of Bitcoin, as more than $100 billion of crypto-related IPOs are preparing to enter the public market. As Wall Street begins to cover and promote these crypto stocks, these companies will gradually enter institutional portfolios.

In 2024, Bitcoin ETF funds will mainly flow in, while 2025 may become a key year for crypto stocks. Not only Circle will lead the IPO trend, but existing crypto-related stocks such as Coinbase, Galaxy, and MicroStrategy will also receive attention. As part of this, Robinhood has 30% of its revenue related to crypto, and plans to launch tokenized stock services in Europe.

