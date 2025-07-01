Osmosis plans to optimize the OSMO token economic model: increase Bitcoin reserves, achieve OSMO net deflation by the end of the year, etc.

PANews
2025/07/01 12:28
PANews reported on July 1 that the Osmosis Foundation announced a plan to adjust the OSMO economic model in the next six months, aiming to achieve a more sustainable and value-driven ecosystem. The main updates include:

  1. Increase the OSMO destruction ratio, optimize the community pool asset allocation, and increase Bitcoin reserves;
  2. Fix module vulnerabilities, optimize transaction fee distribution, and increase protocol revenue;
  3. Gradually reduce the inflation rate, reduce staking rewards by 50% from July, and shift to real income to support network security;
  4. Improve the calculation of developer token distribution to increase market transparency;
  5. Gradually cancel liquidity incentives and use targeted spending from the community pool or the protocol's own liquidity support instead.

The roadmap goal is to achieve net deflation of OSMO by the end of 2025, increase staking returns to more than 3%, and maintain stable liquidity and staking levels. The first batch of proposals will be launched in July, and community feedback will determine the extent and direction of subsequent adjustments.

