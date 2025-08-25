$287M ETH ETF Inflows Led By BlackRock Trigger Institutional Gold Rush, Traders Flock To Unilabs Finance 100X Opportunity

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/25 00:20
EPNS
PUSH$0.03738-4.15%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000043+10.25%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.32355-14.43%
Ethereum
ETH$4,902.74+3.27%

ethereum78 main AD 4nXcMszUZktoupfwi3NFxsObTbhDxfgtchKlfaqrFsgRbMxNUUvwgszCs4hs4gT1IvWSxRWV4HHJIUzj2GlF wtdGXBaUwqmWRm6zUHSudVIY7y u

ETH ETF inflows jumped to $287 million this week, with BlackRock leading the charge. The surge has sparked optimism around the Ethereum price and signaled growing confidence from top institutions. 

Many in the market are calling it the start of a new digital gold rush, as Wall Street continues to move deeper into Ethereum-backed products.

At the same time, attention is turning to Unilabs Finance, a rising DeFi platform that some traders believe could deliver 100X returns. With huge funds flowing into Ethereum, Unilabs is quickly gaining traction as a high-potential crypto for investors.

AD 4nXfN7yViHgDQlvOZGmWpp8XSwMLnGWfvWnFMPLWUvSKqUHW4k vY4hFoqzznL2S8te9ig6l5iSAuyhF W0rqSuuEbXeJ844sqGUa bWiaF4XoXB5W7RRjKwrYWGnBumOfn

Ethereum Price Soars as ETH ETF Inflows Hit $287M

The Ethereum price has jumped again as demand for ETH continues to grow through exchange-traded funds. According to data by SoSoValue, US spot ETH ETF pulled in $287 million in net inflows on Thursday. BlackRock led the way with $233 million, while Fidelity added $28 million, showing renewed investor confidence.

Analysts note that the Ethereum price, now at $4,738 after a 7.49% weekly rise, is moving in tandem with this wave of institutional demand, signaling growing strength in the blockchain market.

AD 4nXccBrDyCY5ZZSd2mp8j8yNpmOPEwpvhtxToqMiLnSp456yiAaq1nHub6oHl8RUlWDBzzLSiL

Source: CoinMarketCap

While the spotlight is on the Ethereum price and record-breaking ETH ETF inflows, some investors are already searching for bigger gains. 

One project gaining attention is Unilabs Finance, a new DeFi crypto project. With over $15M raised in presale and its unique DeFi features, analysts see it as one of the top crypto projects in 2025.

Investors Flock To Unilabs Finance For Potential 100x Opportunity 

With ETH ETF inflows and the Ethereum price gaining attention, investors are now casting their eyes on Unilabs as the next big crypto. 

Positioned as the first AI-powered asset management platform in crypto, Unilabs Finance is seen as a top gainer for investors. 

What makes Unilabs Finance stand out is its ability to leverage AI for smarter and faster decision-making. The platform also provides real-time market insights designed to help investors manage their assets.

AD 4nXcEfp 1OwKbkAV1beewqEXifKlNaLZxabYsof ia3PxUGJbWg2dn1fAja2KmdrzcpYs

This is why many traders believe Unilabs Finance could be the next 100X opportunity. A $1,000 investment today could grow to around $100,000 if presale price gains 100X surge.

Key Features of Unilabs Finance:

  • AI Market Pulse: Tracks price, volume, news, and on-chain activity. Helps investors spot early trends.
  • Memecoin Identification Tool: Uses AI to assess memecoin potential, liquidity, and community activity. Helps investors spot risks before tokens break out.
  • AI-Powered Portfolio Management: Automates asset allocation, trading, and performance tracking. Adapts to each investor’s risk profile and goals.

While the ETH ETF growth drives the Ethereum price higher, many believe Unilabs could be the next project to join the top cryptocurrencies in the market. 

ETH ETF / EthereumUnilabs Finance
ETF Inflows: $287MPresale Funds Raised: 15M+
Institutional Backing: BlackRock & FidelityAI-Powered Tools: Market Pulse, Memecoin Identification 
Potential Gain: Linked to ETH price possible surgePotential Gain: Up to 100x

Conclusion

According to crypto news, the surge in ETH ETF inflows and the current trajectory of the Ethereum price shows the growing need for Ethereum exposure. 

Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance AI-driven features and potential for huge returns make it a top choice for investors.  

Currently, Unilabs Finance is offering a 40% discount for investors who use “UNIL40” at checkout. This presents an attractive opportunity for investors looking to be a part of one of the top DeFi tokens.

Discover the Unilabs (UNIL) presale:

Presale: https://www.unilabs.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/unilabsofficial/

Twitter: https://x.com/unilabsofficial/

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
U
U$0.0125-20.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005733+9.95%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04334-3.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.0125-20.63%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008176+2.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662-2.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Volatility is the heartbeat of crypto, one minute you’re riding a moonshot, the next you’re staring at a chart that looks like a cliff dive. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin holders know this story all too well. What started as internet jokes turned into billion-dollar tokens, but their rollercoaster price swings have left investors queasy. Now, instead of bracing for the next unpredictable meme coin dip, many traders are eyeing something fresher: Layer Brett. With a low-cost presale and nearly 3000% staking rewards on the table, here we will see why Layer Brett has traders buzzing, and why some are already calling it the ‘fresh Shiba Inu of 2025 Dogecoin’s price rollercoaster ride Dogecoin has always been the unpredictable star of meme coins. Back in 2021, it shot up by millions of percent, fueled by viral memes, Elon Musk’s late-night tweets, and Reddit’s collective hype. Early investors saw life-changing returns, while the phrase “to the moon” felt less like a joke and more like reality. But with those breathtaking gains came equally brutal crashes, making DOGE a thrill ride only the boldest could stomach. Fast-forward to now, and the chaos hasn’t stopped. Over the past week, DOGE has been trapped in a narrow triangle pattern between $0.218 and $0.233, a textbook setup that could spark a 40% breakout, or just as easily collapse in the opposite direction. Even the short-term action keeps traders guessing: DOGE jumped 11% in a single day, only to tumble 6% shortly after. For traders, it’s still the same story, exhilarating, risky, and impossible to ignore. Pepe’s bumpy meme coin ride Pepe Coin (PEPE) has become the latest meme favorite to face a test of nerves. Over the past week, the frog-inspired token has dipped more than 10%, slipping into a critical support zone around $0.00001060. For…
Threshold
T$0.01683-0.70%
holoride
RIDE$0.001204+0.08%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.016225-0.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:04
Share

Trending News

More

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

Dogecoin Whale Tsunami: 2 Billion DOGE Bought — $0.3 Break Could Ignite Explosive Move