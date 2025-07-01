ZachXBT accuses Circle of failing to crack down on North Korea-related USDC payment activity

According to PANews on July 1, chain detective ZachXBT wrote that Circle and USDC were used as the main payment infrastructure by North Korean IT workers, but no measures were taken to detect or freeze related activities, while claiming compliance. He said that the recent related transaction volume has reached high eight figures, but no one is paying attention in the current "crime super cycle."

