SEC Delays Decision on Bitwise Ethereum ETF Collateralization Proposal

PANews
2025/07/01 13:14
U Coin
U$0.01081-2.70%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271--%

PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on Bitwise’s Ethereum ETF staking proposal and announced the launch of a new round of review while soliciting public opinions. Previously, Bitwise proposed to add a staking function to its Ethereum ETF, which would allow investors to participate in network security and receive rewards by locking up Ethereum. Bitwise believes that this can improve investor returns without changing the ETF structure.

However, the SEC expressed concerns about the investment risks and potential conflicts of interest that pledges may bring, and believed that any amendments must ensure investor protection and fair trading. The SEC issued a statement on June 30, saying that it needed to further evaluate the impact of pledges on investors and set up a public comment period.

Currently, Bitwise’s Ethereum ETF will remain as it is, holding only spot Ethereum. This decision may have an impact on the staking function of similar ETFs in the future. If approved, other fund management companies may also try to add staking functions. In addition, Gregory King, CEO of Rex-Osprey, said that its Solana staking ETF is expected to be launched on July 2.

Earlier news, market news: REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF will start trading on Wednesday .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
U Coin
U$0.01091-1.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:32
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
MAY
MAY$0.05314+2.03%
GET
GET$0.005463+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:56
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,839.52+2.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:50

Trending News

More

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

White House seeks 'swift confirmation' of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chairman

Pudgy Penguins CEO: The team has participated in US crypto legislation, and the Pengu ETF will cover tokens and NFTs