Guoxiong Capital plans to invest 200 million yuan in Web3.0 and cryptocurrency asset fields

PANews reported on July 1 that Guoxiong Capital Co., Ltd. announced today that it will fully enter the field of Web3.0 and cryptocurrency assets. The company's chairman Yao Shangkun said that he is optimistic about the long-term strategic value of Bitcoin and crypto assets, and believes that this field is in line with the global financial development trend and has huge growth potential. The company has been approved a special budget of 200 million yuan and plans to develop related businesses and invest in crypto assets in the next three years.

