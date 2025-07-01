Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Acquire Digital Asset Brokerage Caleb & Brown for Approximately $65.8 Million

PANews
2025/07/01 17:11

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Decrypt, Australian crypto exchange Swyftx will acquire boutique digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown, which is regarded as the largest cryptocurrency acquisition in Australia and New Zealand to date. The deal was disclosed to employees last week and is expected to significantly expand Swyftx's business in the United States, as Caleb & Brown has accumulated a client base of high-net-worth cryptocurrency investors in the United States. According to anonymous sources, the acquisition deal is worth more than 100 million Australian dollars (about 65.8 million US dollars). Three months ago, Swyftx also agreed to acquire Easy Crypto, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in New Zealand. After the transaction is completed, its geographical coverage will be the widest and the team members will be close to 300. Caleb & Brown was founded in 2016 and custody more than $1.2 billion in digital assets. Swyftx intends to expand Caleb & Brown's team of relationship managers and position the merged group as an alternative for wealthy investors seeking customized, around-the-clock support.

CBOE proposes streamlining cryptocurrency ETF listing process

PANews reported on July 31st that the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has submitted a new proposal, suggesting that cryptocurrency ETFs that meet standardized requirements could bypass the U.S. Securities
US Crypto ETFs Get the Regulatory Green Light: Common Listing Standards May Be Implemented Within 60 Days, Which Projects Will Become Winners?

Author: Nancy, PANews US crypto ETFs have received the regulatory green light, and the market may usher in a new round of listings. On the one hand, the US SEC
A whale exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million and subsequently bought 3,322 ETH in spot trading.

According to PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x720A exited Hyperliquid with a profit of $13.6 million. It subsequently stopped perpetual contract trading and purchased 3,322 ETH
