Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 1 that according to investing.com, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced on Monday that it has reached a final agreement with investors to conduct a $6.5 million registered direct offering. Under the terms of the agreement, investors will subscribe for up to 1,083,333 shares of common stock at a price of $6.00 per share, including shares that can be issued after conversion of Series C convertible preferred stock. Thumzup intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies.

