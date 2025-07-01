Bloomberg: Deutsche Bank plans to launch cryptocurrency custody service in 2026

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that Deutsche Bank AG plans to launch a digital asset custody service next year and has invited Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the technology department of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda, to assist in building the service. People familiar with the matter said that Deutsche Bank's corporate banking department first announced its custody plan in 2022, and the department will continue to cooperate with Swiss technology provider Taurus SA on the service.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.