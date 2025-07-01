U.S. Treasury Secretary: We are pushing forward the vote on the tax bill today

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Fox News, US Treasury Secretary Benson said that we are pushing forward the vote on the tax bill ("Big and Beautiful Bill") today; he disagrees with Musk's statement that the bill will increase the deficit; if the tax bill passes, we may have a surplus; regarding the Federal Reserve, I will go where I am needed, but we still have a lot of work to do at the Treasury Department. In addition, he reiterated that the Federal Reserve may wait too long to cut interest rates.

