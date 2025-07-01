MARA mined 713 BTC in June, bringing the total holdings to 49,940

PANews reported on July 1 that according to an official announcement, Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings, Inc. today released an unaudited Bitcoin production update for June 2025, reporting that following record production in May, the company's Bitcoin mining output declined in June, with only 211 blocks produced that month and 713 BTC mined. The main reason for the decline in production was reduced uptime due to weather-related production restrictions and the temporary deployment of old machines in Garden City during the repair of storm damage. As of June 30, the company held a total of 49,940 BTC. MARA decided not to sell any BTC in June.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.