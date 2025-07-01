Circle Launches New Developer Service Circle Gateway

PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Circle announced the launch of a new developer service, Circle Gateway, which can unify USDC balances and provide instant cross-chain liquidity. The service can maximize efficiency: no need to pre-deposit funds or rebalance across chains; easy to scale: one integration can meet the needs of multiple chains; non-custodial mode: users have full control and can withdraw funds at any time without permission. The service will be available on Avalanche, Base and Ethereum test networks in July.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.