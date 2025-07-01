An ancient whale sold 1,000 ETH again, and it is suspected that it has sold 356,600 ETH in the past year

PANews reported on July 1 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "ETH IC0 1 million ETH whale" has allegedly sold 356,600 ETH in the past year, with a total value of up to $892 million, an average selling price of $2,501, and a cost as low as $0.31. The whale just sold 1,000 ETH on the chain 1 hour ago, and currently still holds 24,619 ETH in his wallet.

