Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services

Crypto.news
2025/07/01 20:33
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05838+1.84%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%

Global banking institutions are stepping deeper into crypto, and among them, Germany’s Deutsche Bank is laying out timelines for launching its new services.

According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, the Frankfurt-based institution is gearing up to launch its crypto custody service in 2026. 

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report stated that Deutsche Bank is working with Bitpanda Technology Solutions, the tech arm of crypto exchange Bitpanda, to build the service.

Deutsche Bank’s crypto initiative was first unveiled in 2022 and has gained traction as more global banks explore ways to offer regulated access to crypto and other digital assets. The bank is also reportedly exploring additional blockchain-related efforts, including stablecoin ventures and potential infrastructure for public blockchain use cases that meet regulatory requirements.

As part of the custody rollout, Deutsche Bank will continue working with Taurus SA, a Swiss digital asset firm it backed in a $65 million funding round last year.

The bank’s growing crypto push comes as more German and international institutions look to expand their services in digital assets. In a separate report on June 30, Bloomberg revealed that German bank Sparkassen will also roll out cryptocurrency trading for retail customers by summer 2026.

The initiative marks a U-turn from its 2023 decision to block such services, when Sparkassen’s internal committee dismissed crypto as too volatile, risky, and unsuitable for its portfolio. The new offering will allow customers to buy and sell digital assets like Bitcoin Bitcoin through DekaBank, Sparkassen’s securities arm, using their existing banking apps.

Beyond Germany, other major financial institutions across Europe are also exploring digital assets. Earlier this year, Standard Chartered, one of the world’s largest banking institutions, secured the MiCA regulatory license to provide institutional-grade custody for Bitcoin and  Ethereum (ETH).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01684+3.95%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1492-5.44%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018431+1.10%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005161-0.34%
Comedian
BAN$0.06446+0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million