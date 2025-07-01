UniCredit to offer BlackRock Bitcoin ETF-linked products to some clients

PANews reported on July 1 that as European banks seek new ways to meet market demand for digital assets, UniCredit SpA will launch a structured product for its professional clients that is linked to BlackRock Inc.'s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which has full loss protection. An internal memo shows that the bank plans to issue a five-year dollar-denominated investment certificate linked to the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which will provide 100% principal protection at maturity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.