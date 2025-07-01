Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high and rising 163% this year

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailianshe, Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high, and soared 163% this year. On the news front, Robinhood announced on Monday that it would launch a blockchain version of US stock trading services in Europe, providing tokenized US stock trading to 150,000 customers in 30 countries around the world.

