DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

2025/07/01 23:34

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings.

In a press release on July 1, NYSE-listed DDC Enterprise announced the initial closing of its $528 million capital raise, backed by institutional heavyweights including Anson Funds, Animoca Brands, and Kenetic Capital.

The financing marks one of the largest Bitcoin (BTC)-dedicated raises by a publicly traded company and includes a mix of convertible notes, private placements, and an equity line of credit, all earmarked for aggressive BTC accumulation.

The move puts DDC on a radically different path from most consumer-facing companies. It also cements its position as one of the few public firms outside of tech or crypto sectors to aggressively restructure around Bitcoin.

DDC’s radical Bitcoin transformation

According to the press release, the initial closings of DDC’s $528 million financing package includes a $26 million PIPE investment from crypto-native institutions like Animoca Brands and Kenetic Capital, a $25 million convertible note from Anson Funds (with $275 million more available), and a $2 million private placement.

Perhaps most strategically significant is the $200 million equity line of credit, giving DDC dry powder to accumulate Bitcoin opportunistically during market dips.

This isn’t just treasury diversification; it’s a full-scale financial pivot. While DDC maintains its Asian food brands like DayDayCook and Yai’s Thai, its balance sheet is being radically reshaped. The company’s previous announcement in June made its ambitions clear: “Substantially all of the capital raise will be dedicated to expanding the Company’s Bitcoin treasury.”

CEO Norma Chu’s vision leaves little room for ambiguity:

DDC’s bet hinges on Bitcoin’s long-term appreciation outpacing traditional investments. With spot ETFs funneling institutional money into BTC and the 2024 halving historically preceding bull cycles, DDC’s timing aligns with a macro narrative gaining Wall Street credence. Yet risks loom: regulatory uncertainty, Bitcoin’s volatility, and the specter of illiquidity if markets swing erratically. 

