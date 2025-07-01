Coinbase will list Wormhole (W)

PANews reported on July 1 that according to the official announcement, Coinbase will launch Wormhole (W) on the Solana network; users are warned not to send W through unsupported networks to avoid capital losses. If liquidity conditions are met, trading will begin on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 2, 2025. Once the supply of the asset is sufficient, trading of the W-USD trading pair will be launched in phases. Support for W may be limited in some supported jurisdictions.

