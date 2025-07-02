The three co-founders of Backed Finance, the company behind xStocks, once worked at the now-defunct DAOstack.

PANews reported on July 2 that according to LinkedIn data, the three co-founders of Backed Finance, the company behind the stock tokenization platform xStocks, Adam Levi Ph.D., Yehonatan Goldman, and Roberto Klein, have all been confirmed to have worked at the bankrupt DAOstack. Among them, Adam Levi Ph.D. was a co-founder of DAOstack, Yehonatan Goldman was the chief operating officer of DAOstack, and Roberto Klein was responsible for legal and regulatory work at DAOstack. According to ICO Drops data, DAOstack raised a total of approximately US$30 million in multiple rounds of financing from the fourth quarter of 2017 to May 2018, and closed at the end of 2022 due to exhaustion of funds.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.