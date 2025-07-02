SEC eyes single-track crypto ETF listings in quiet talks with exchanges

Crypto.news
2025/07/02 03:00
Stage
STAGE$0.00005-2.15%
SOON
SOON$0.1519+3.33%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03059+1.69%

A little-known SEC consultation could scrap months of bureaucratic delays for crypto ETFs. Instead of dual filings, issuers may soon need just an S-1 and patience, setting the stage for an unprecedented wave of listings.

FOX Business reporter Eleanor Terrett has uncovered early discussions between SEC officials and major exchanges about creating standardized listing rules for crypto ETFs.

The potential overhaul could fundamentally change how these funds reach the market. Instead of navigating the bureaucratic maze of 19b-4 approvals, issuers might only need to file an S-1 registration and endure a 75-day waiting period.

What’s catching industry observers’ attention is what exactly will qualify a token for this fast-track process. While SEC officials remain tight-lipped, multiple sources familiar with the talks suggest the criteria will likely focus on hard metrics like market cap, trading volume, and liquidity thresholds.

These requirements could make or break many proposed crypto ETFs before they even reach the starting line. Per Terrett, the securities watchdog declined to comment when pressed for details.

A regulatory shift born of necessity?

For an agency often criticized for its incrementalism, the SEC’s apparent willingness to consider a standardized path for token ETF listings marks a rare concession to operational reality.

The move follows years of mounting pressure from asset managers, lawmakers, and even courts questioning the agency’s inconsistent treatment of crypto products, causing clogged filing pipelines and extensive back-and-forth with issuers.

The current dual-filing system, which requires both an S-1 registration and a 19b-4 exchange rule change, has long been criticized as redundant, often adding months of unnecessary delays. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s landmark legal victory last summer, which forced the SEC to reconsider its spot Bitcoin ETF denials, exposed the regulatory arbitrage at play.

Now, with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs already trading, the agency appears to be preemptively structuring a clearer path for the next wave of funds, before another courtroom showdown forces its hand.

This effort comes as crypto ETFs have evolved from niche products to mainstream contenders, with global assets under management surpassing $90 billion this year. But the SEC’s case-by-case approvals, often mired in repetitive disclosures and last-minute revisions, have struggled to keep pace.

The proposed single-track system suggests the agency is acknowledging an unavoidable reality: crypto ETFs are here to stay, and manual vetting of every filing is unsustainable.

By offloading initial eligibility checks to exchanges, regulators could focus on systemic risks rather than paperwork. The move mirrors the SEC’s 2020 “ETF Rule” modernization, which simplified traditional ETF launches, but with a critical twist. Unlike conventional funds, crypto ETFs face unique custody, valuation, and market manipulation risks, meaning any new standards will need to address these concerns head-on.

If implemented, the changes could trigger a gold rush among mid-tier asset managers previously deterred by the cost and complexity of the 19b-4 process. However, the devil lies in the undisclosed listing criteria.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+3.94%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1488-4.92%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018349+1.26%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005162-0.36%
Comedian
BAN$0.06446+0.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million