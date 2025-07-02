Senate passes Trump’s massive budget bill, with no mentions of crypto or Bitcoin

Crypto.news
2025/07/02 03:30
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00842-1.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.421+0.08%

Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” passed the Senate, but without any provisions related to the crypto industry.

Trump’s budget bill passed the Senate, but the crypto industry has little to celebrate. On Tuesday, June 1, the U.S. Senate passed the sweeping budget bill, with a razor-thin margin. Yet, despite Donald Trump’s past vocal support for the crypto industry, the bill had no crypto-related provisions.

Specifically, there was no mention of “digital assets,” “Bitcoin,” “Ethereum,” “crypto,” “web3,” or “blockchain” anywhere in the over 1000-page bill. This is despite specific efforts by pro-crypto Senators to include tax breaks for the industry in the bill.

Notably, Senator Cynthia Lummis, a vocal advocate for digital assets, argued for changing the tax code for crypto mining and staking. She argued that miners and stakers were taxed twice, once when they received block rewards and then again when they had to sell them.

Miners and stakers seek relief from taxation

Currently, the IRS classifies profits from crypto mining and staking as income, which is taxed at fair market value at the time of receiving them. Once the miners sell their crypto, they have to report capital gains and pay a flat rate on these profits.

While these taxes don’t strictly entail double taxation, miners and stakers complain that the system is overly burdensome. Namely, they have to pay taxes before realizing any profits, or before converting any crypto to fiat.

Lummis also advocated for tax exemptions for small crypto transactions, or a “de minimis” rule. These are often transactions that involve small payments for gas fees, small transfers, etc. While transactions don’t generate much tax income, they are a significant burden when it comes to tax reporting.

The crypto industry was one of the biggest donors in the November 2024 elections. They supported candidates from both parties, raising over $190 million for their campaigns.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+3.94%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1488-4.92%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018349+1.26%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005162-0.36%
Comedian
BAN$0.06446+0.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million