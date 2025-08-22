$3.8B Bitcoin Options Expire Pre‑Jackson Hole — Volatility Ahead?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 20:27
B
B$0.55951+2.23%
Threshold
T$0.01576-1.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,591.81-0.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10075+1.21%
Capverse
CAP$0.06507-0.27%

Key Notes

  • The put-to-call ratio (PCR) stands at 1.30, and the max pain level is $118,000, above Bitcoin’s spot price.
  • Analysts note put-heavy positioning, reflecting short-term skepticism and demand for downside protection if Powell maintains a balanced approach.
  • Traders are watching interest rate and liquidity signals as September rate cut expectations fall to 70%.

Bitcoin

BTC
$112 016



24h volatility:
1.0%


Market cap:
$2.23 T



Vol. 24h:
$31.43 B

and the broader crypto market remain jittery amid Friday’s options expiry, ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.

A total of $3.82 billion in Bitcoin options expired today, as BTC price saw further selling, testing the intraday lows of $112,047. Recent reports suggested that investors have been ditching BTC for ETH

ETH
$4 231



24h volatility:
0.7%


Market cap:
$511.06 B



Vol. 24h:
$27.14 B

.


Bitcoin Options Data Hints Market Skepticism

Bitcoin options data shows a bearish tilt, with the put-to-call ratio (PCR) at 1.30, indicating increased downside hedging by traders.

The max pain level stands at $118,000, significantly higher than Bitcoin’s current spot price of $113,019.

Analysts at Deribit noted that upcoming Bitcoin options expiries remain put-heavy, signaling continued short-term skepticism among investors.

Speaking to CoinDesk, Pulkit Goyal, head of trading at crypto market maker Orbit Markets, said that Bitcoin options are pricing a ±2.0% move, around Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Goyal added:

Downside volatility appears more likely if Powell delivers a balanced tone, contrary to broad expectations of rate cut signals. Some traders have been buying put options in anticipation of this scenario.

What Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Can Offer

Whether Jackson Hole triggers a volatility spike or maintains the current calm, options data suggests traders are positioned and hedged, with derivatives markets showing a mix of caution and selective optimism.

Short-term implied volatility has eased despite heavy positioning, signaling that institutional investors do not expect a sharp market move from this week’s policy event.

Market participants are watching for clues on the future path of interest rates and liquidity conditions through the rest of 2025.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, August 22. Investors are closely watching for any indication of a monetary policy shift.

However, expectations for a September rate cut have declined to 70%, as persistent inflationary pressures outweigh concerns from labor market data, leaving Powell in a challenging position.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/3-8b-bitcoin-options-expire-volatility-ahead/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

PANews reported on August 22nd that SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion to optimize capital allocation and support market performance. SharpLink is one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ethereum (ETH) and is committed to driving widespread adoption of the Ethereum ecosystem. The program aims to avoid diluting the value of each share of Ethereum by repurchasing shares in the event that the company's stock price falls below the net asset value (NAV) of its Ethereum holdings. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other legally binding means, depending on factors such as market conditions, stock price, and trading volume. The program may be suspended or terminated at any time.
MAY
MAY$0.04637-1.96%
Navcoin
NAV$0.04644+0.08%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.12+0.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:31
Share
The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The crypto market comprises various cycles, but nothing brings as much excitement as altcoin season. While Bitcoin often performs its charm act, it is the movement of money into other coins that often delivers the real fireworks. When smart money engages in this market, it’s when some of the biggest returns in history have been […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05113-0.96%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005749+0.43%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00548+0.05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 20:00
Share
Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, two OG whales holding large amounts of Bitcoin have made significant asset adjustments in the past two days, shifting their investment focus to Ethereum: 4,621.9 Bitcoins were sold through three wallets, valued at approximately $523.5 million; Purchased and stored 82,398 Ethereum, valued at approximately $353.65 million; A total of 135,265 ETH long positions were opened on the Hyperliquid platform, valued at approximately $583.7 million, with liquidation prices ranging from $3,487.4 to $3,612. There are currently 84,645 bitcoins still held, with a total value of approximately US$9.55 billion, distributed across 7 wallets.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,425.77-0.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.16649+2.49%
OG
OG$12.926-0.72%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Haycen receives approval to issue stablecoin in Bermuda, plans to launch pound-pegged token

Midas, Turkey's "Robinhood," completes $80 million funding round at nearly $1 billion valuation