3 Altcoins Set to Outperform Bitcoin in 2025’s Bull Market

The post Want To Be American? For $1 Million, The ‘Trump Gold Card’ Visa Will Now Allow Entry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 19: A poster of the “Trump Gold Card” is seen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office at the White House on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. The “Trump Gold Card” is a visa that allows foreign nationals permanent residency and a pathway to U.S. citizenship for a $1 million investment in the United States. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images How much will it cost to become a “lawful permanent resident” of the United States? With the formal Oval Office unveiling of Trump’s new ‘Gold Card’, along with a signed Executive Order, we now know the answer. For $1 million, applicants can obtain U.S. residency, and for $5 million, you will have the ability to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income. With this, the United States is entering its residency-by-investment era. The initiative, announced by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, aims to raise more than $100 billion for the Treasury. Approved Gold Card applicants will receive lawful permanent resident status through the EB-1 or EB-2 visa categories. EB Visas, known as ‘Einstein Visas’, have been reserved for individuals with “extraordinary ability” or advanced professional degrees. The Gold Card concept, which was reportedly born from a conversation between financier John Paulson and former President Donald Trump, has already ignited some debates across political, economic and social spheres, especially regarding its fairness. While the financial implications are undeniably significant, the program raises questions about equity and ethics. What will be the long-term impact on U.S. immigration policy? And will U.S. immigration eventually become pay-to-play only? SHANGHAI, CHINA – JUNE 12: A netizen holds a smartphone displaying the website for registering interest in the new gold card visa on June 12, 2025…