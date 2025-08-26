3 Altcoins to Ride the 2025 Altseason — NEAR, HBAR & Stellar (XLM) Picked by Analysts

Analysts are turning their attention to altcoins as markets prepare for the next wave of activity. NEAR, Hedera (HBAR), and Stellar (XLM) are among the names highlighted, while MAGACOIN Finance has also entered conversations around breakout momentum and ROI in this cycle.

NEAR Protocol Shows Signs of Growing Market Momentum

NEAR Protocol has been trading around $2.52, with recent weeks showing renewed activity from both retail and institutional players. Since August 13, NEAR has attracted $7.6 million in inflows, with trading volume more than doubling during this period. The price also touched $2.94 before cooling, underlining a shift in sentiment.

A major catalyst has been NEAR’s strong user activity, with weekly active users jumping 18.4% to 16 million, surpassing Solana for the first time. This rise is linked to improved developer tools, cross-chain integrations like Aurora Labs and Everclear, and growing initiatives in AI and DeFi.

With a network upgrade scheduled for August 18 and a proposal to reduce annual inflation from 5% to 2.5%, NEAR is aligning itself with more sustainable tokenomics.

Analysts note its growing use cases, including AI projects that have already generated over $570 million in usage volume, suggesting that NEAR is positioning itself well for the next altseason cycle.

Hedera (HBAR) Benefits From Tokenized Finance Expansion

Hedera is drawing attention for its role in tokenized finance, particularly through a recent partnership with Swarm. This integration enables instant settlement of tokenized stocks like Apple and Tesla directly on Hedera, compared to the two-day settlement process in traditional markets. With finality times of 3–5 seconds, the network offers institutions a way to trade assets on-chain with real-time efficiency.

Speculation around an HBAR ETF has also fueled interest. Nasdaq has filed for a spot ETF backed by Canary Capital, while BlackRock’s name has been linked to potential involvement. Such moves signal an expanding conversation about making HBAR accessible to mainstream investors.

With its enterprise-grade design and growing reputation in regulated finance, Hedera is emerging as one of the infrastructures favored for institutional blockchain adoption. The network’s role in bridging tokenized assets with efficiency and compliance makes it a candidate many analysts are watching closely.

Stellar (XLM) Advances With Real-World Asset Adoption

Stellar is also positioning itself at the heart of institutional blockchain adoption. The Stellar Development Foundation recently invested in Archax, a UK-regulated platform, to integrate Stellar’s blockchain into its tokenization infrastructure. This comes on the back of WisdomTree’s $99 billion fund deployment on Stellar earlier this year, strengthening its presence in real-world assets.

The Archax collaboration paves the way for tokenized securities and funds directly on Stellar, driving institutional-grade adoption and reinforcing the project’s mission of accessible financial services through blockchain.

Adding to this progress, Stellar’s upcoming Protocol 23 upgrade, scheduled for a mainnet vote on September 3, is expected to enhance scalability and unlock greater developer activity. Analysts note that the combination of enterprise partnerships and technical improvements positions Stellar to be a meaningful player in the next cycle of blockchain-enabled finance.

What Should Traders Do Next?

