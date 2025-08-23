3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

In September, the momentum of meme coins is coming back, as liquidity appears to be rotating towards high-energy tokens, according to analysts. Once again, all eyes are on Dogecoin while newer entrants like MAGACOIN FINANCE are getting traction thanks to whale-backed inflows and presale momentum. These projects are the 3 best buys to watch this week, alongside other trending altcoins.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Leading the Meme Coin Comeback

Meme coins’ cultural flagship Dogecoin is still attracting strong retail participation. After a brief drop, trading recently stabilized at $0.21, but DOGE is still up over 100% YTD. Experts anticipate that the price will have short-term resistance between $0.225 and $0.28. If the meme-driven momentum returns fully, a run towards $1 is possible.

The strength of DOGE lies not only in price speculation but also because it has attracted a community with liquidity. Moreover, the coin enjoys a tipping culture to a good extent. Finally, it is almost universally recognized as a meme asset. As September sentiment turns risk-on, Dogecoin is the latest market leader to catch the attention.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Analysts Forecast 40x Upside

Meme coin momentum is back, with Dogecoin and MAGACOIN FINANCE leading the charge. Analysts forecast 40x upside for MAGACOIN FINANCE, calling it one of the best altcoins to buy this week. With over significant funding already raised, analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE is showing the same early signs of breakout potential that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu displayed in prior market cycles.

Early buyers are using PATRIOT50X to unlock a 50% EXTRA presale bonus, but allocations are disappearing fast as September inches closer. The September surge in meme trading will only accelerated inflows, making it one of the most-watched tokens of the season.

Ethereum (ETH): A Stable Anchor for September

Although meme coins have been dominating the world’s attention, one token that still remains critical is Ethereum. ETH has dropped from above $4,700 to levels near $4,150. Ethereum may experience short-term volatility, but its fundamentals remain strong as ETF inflows exceed $1 billion, dominance in DeFi and NFTs continues, and network upgrades support long-term scalability.

Analysts think that the near-term support will be at $4,150. From there, the bulls can try to take the Bitcoin price to $4,700 and $5,000 if general risk sentiment improves. Investors experience momentum and utility when they are involved with ETH, rather than having to deal with a meme coin.

Conclusion: Meme Coins Meet Market Strategy

This week’s market reflects the two forces of September momentum: meme coin lift and institutional Layer 1 strength. Dogecoin is defining meme energy, Ethereum is anchoring broader adoption, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is the breakout opportunity with analyst projections of 40x upside. With the significant investment flows and presale allocations tightening, it has quickly become one of the most discussed tokens to buy now.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

