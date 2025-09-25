The post 3 Best Cryptos To Buy Today As Digitap Presale Smashes $150K And Dominates Charts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Picking winners in crypto is part discipline, part timing. Established projects provide stability, while early-stage tokens offer outsized upside if the fundamentals are right. Our framework for today’s picks looks at three criteria: real-world utility, visible momentum, and catalysts for growth. On that basis, Avalanche and Immutable represent strong established players, while Digitap ($TAP) — …The post 3 Best Cryptos To Buy Today As Digitap Presale Smashes $150K And Dominates Charts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Picking winners in crypto is part discipline, part timing. Established projects provide stability, while early-stage tokens offer outsized upside if the fundamentals are right. Our framework for today’s picks looks at three criteria: real-world utility, visible momentum, and catalysts for growth. On that basis, Avalanche and Immutable represent strong established players, while Digitap ($TAP) — …

3 Best Cryptos To Buy Today As Digitap Presale Smashes $150K And Dominates Charts

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/25 21:21
Particl
PART$0.1984-0.65%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000499-13.66%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013584-6.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.06136-3.94%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.361-1.63%
crypto-rise

The post 3 Best Cryptos To Buy Today As Digitap Presale Smashes $150K And Dominates Charts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Picking winners in crypto is part discipline, part timing. Established projects provide stability, while early-stage tokens offer outsized upside if the fundamentals are right. Our framework for today’s picks looks at three criteria: real-world utility, visible momentum, and catalysts for growth. On that basis, Avalanche and Immutable represent strong established players, while Digitap ($TAP) — still in presale — may be the most interesting early-stage entry point right now.

1. Digitap ($TAP) – A Presale With a Working Product

Most presales sell vision; Digitap is already selling usage. Its core product, the Digitap Card, is live today. Backed by Visa and integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay, it lets users spend crypto the same way they would fiat — at a checkout counter, on a subscription, or for travel. This cuts through the problem that has dogged the sector for years: crypto stuck in wallets, disconnected from daily life.

Where Digitap looks particularly interesting is in the markets it targets. The global remittance sector, valued at around $860B annually, is still weighed down by slow transfers and high fees. At the same time, freelancing — a $12B and growing global economy — depends on fast, borderless payments. Digitap’s no-KYC onboarding, multi-currency accounts, and fee optimization features speak directly to those needs.

From a tokenomics angle, the structure is deliberately designed for value retention. The supply is capped at 2 billion tokens, with a buy-back-and-burn mechanism using platform profits to create a deflationary effect. For presale buyers, staking rewards of up to 124% APR offer an additional incentive to hold rather than flip.

Current presale stats:

  • Total raised: ~$170K
  • Token supply: 2B (fixed)
  • Core utility: Visa card, no-KYC, cross-border payments
  • Staking: up to 124% APR

In short, Digitap’s pitch is simple: it isn’t asking you to wait years for a product. It already exists, and the token’s role in that ecosystem makes it more than a speculative placeholder.

USE THE CODE “Digitap15” FOR 15% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

2. Avalanche (AVAX) – Fast, Scalable, and Well-Established

Often compared with Ethereum, Avalanche stands out with throughput in the thousands of transactions per second and sub-second finality. These are why Avalanche is attractive for high-demand decentralized apps, particularly in DeFi and tokenization.

trading-ciew-chart

Recent price performance — an 11% gain this week — reflects that the ecosystem is still expanding, drawing developers and enterprise partnerships that increase network usage and, by extension, demand for AVAX. With a market cap of 13.4B, Avalanche might not be positioned for explosive 100x-type growth in the nearest future, but it still offers steadier upside as one of the best altcoins to invest in if your aim is exposure to a proven layer-1 network.

3 Immutable (IMX) – Positioned at the Center of Blockchain Gaming

trading-view

Immutable (IMX) trades near $0.70 with a market cap around $1.35B, well below its 2021 highs but showing signs of steady recovery. Its pitch is simple: provide Ethereum-based games with fast, low-cost transactions through its layer-2 network. That’s a real advantage, and more than 600 titles are already in development on Immutable, supported by its Passport wallet that now counts millions of registered users. 

IMX has picked up more than 13% over the past week, with stronger volumes pointing to renewed interest. The real test, though, is whether upcoming game launches from partner studios can attract players beyond the crypto-native crowd.

Why Digitap May Offer the Strongest Upside

Avalanche and Immutable have already proven themselves, but that maturity comes with limits. Their multibillion-dollar valuations make dramatic upside harder to achieve — a 10x move requires enormous capital inflows.

Digitap, still in its presale stage, doesn’t face that ceiling. Its price entry point is low, its product is live, and its target markets — cross-border payments and financial inclusion — are massive. Unlike many presales that rely on a roadmap years out, Digitap’s risk profile is lower because the use case is already functional.

That’s why some see it not only as one of the best cryptos to buy today, but potentially as one of the next big cryptocurrencies for 2025.

digitap-presale

The Bottom Line

A balanced crypto portfolio blends established players with early-stage opportunities. Avalanche offers proven scalability and adoption, Immutable is carving out the gaming vertical, and Digitap brings something few presales can: a working product tied to everyday financial activity.

With more than $170K already raised and multiple presale phases ahead, the current entry point will not last long. Each stage brings a higher token price, which means buyers waiting on the sidelines risk paying more later. For investors asking what’s the best crypto to buy right now, Digitap looks like the most compelling ground-floor opportunity in the market.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The post MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram has launched a new mobile application in Colombia that uses USD-pegged stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the app allows customers to receive money instantly into a US dollar balance backed by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which can be stored, spent, or cashed out through MoneyGram’s global retail network. The rollout is designed to address the volatility of local currencies, particularly the Colombian peso. Built on the Stellar blockchain and supported by wallet infrastructure provider Crossmint, the app marks MoneyGram’s most significant move yet to integrate stablecoins into consumer-facing services. Colombia was selected as the first market due to its heavy reliance on inbound remittances—families in the country receive more than 22 times the amount they send abroad, according to Statista. The announcement said future expansions will target other remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram, which has nearly 500,000 retail locations globally, has experimented with blockchain rails since partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation in 2021. It has since built cash on and off ramps for stablecoins, developed APIs for crypto integration, and incorporated stablecoins into its internal settlement processes. “This launch is the first step toward a world where every person, everywhere, has access to dollar stablecoins,” CEO Anthony Soohoo stated. The company emphasized compliance, citing decades of regulatory experience, though stablecoin oversight remains fluid. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act earlier this year, establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, which MoneyGram has pointed to as providing clearer guardrails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moneygram-stablecoin-app-colombia
Instadapp
FLUID$5.8532-15.23%
GET
GET$0.005275-5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08161-4.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:04
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8317-2.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8317-2.80%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010048-1.00%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000881-5.77%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

5K+ Users Back Mono Protocol After $2M Raise: Beta Launch Nears to Solve Blockchain Fragmentation with Seamless Accounts