$3 Billion-Anchorage Digital Launches Venture Arm to Back Early Onchain Protocols

Key Notes

Anchorage Digital, valued at $3 billion from its December 2021 Series D funding round, is stepping into venture investing, looking specifically at early-stage onchain protocols. Applications are already open, with a review planned for September, and approved candidates are expected to present a demo at Token2049, Singapore, happening on the first two days of October 2025.

According to the official announcement, Anchorage Digital Ventures aims to give protocol teams more than just money. It is intended to be a “true partnership,” including hands-on help with product development, engineering, and go-to-market plans.







Furthermore, teams can also get assistance with picking market makers and building liquidity strategies. If the protocols integrate with Anchorage later, they gain access to its institutional clients right away.

Nathan McCauley, co-founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital, shared notable excitement on X regarding the launch of his new venture arm, mentioning the previous experience with Anchorage. Based on McCauley’s post, this new endeavor is “the first institutional edge for protocol founders building the onchain future.”

Anchorage Digital, a $3 Billion Crypto Unicorn

The firm, founded in 2017 and backed by investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Goldman Sachs, holds a federal bank charter through Anchorage Digital Bank N.A. It provides services such as custody, trading, and staking to institutions.

In December 2021, the crypto unicorn was valued at $3 billion, raising $350 million from 16 investors in a Series D funding round, according to recent data from CryptoRank. The startup raised $80 million, $40 million, and $17 million in previous rounds, for a total of $487 million raised.

Interestingly, the current $3 billion valuation marks a 516% growth for the company.

This recent venture push follows similar efforts by firms like Coinbase and Circle, which have set up arms to invest in ecosystem growth.

Teams working on foundational tech or solving institutional hurdles in crypto are encouraged to apply via the Anchorage website. A select demo day will happen during Token2049 in Singapore, with ongoing announcements starting in October 2025.

Anchorage Ventures is favoring projects building on Bitcoin DeFi (BTC Fi, or BitFi), real-world assets (RWAs), and decentralized identity.

For more on crypto funding trends, see our coverage of crypto VC funding monthly growth in March 2025, despite a yearly accumulated loss of 35%. As reported, February 2025 saw crypto VC funding surge to $951 million with 98 deals, focusing heavily on stablecoin projects and payment solutions.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.



