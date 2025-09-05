3 Coins to Buy as Cardano Founder Hints at XRP Partnership After Midnight Airdrop

Crypto News

Cryptocurrency lives off speculation, and recent XRP partnership developments that Cardano founder teased out after the Midnight airdrop have sparked a resurgence in investor interest in alternative assets.

Among the projects that can be considered beneficiaries of this new interest in the market, one can note Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Tron (TRX), and Toncoin (TON). Both have different value propositions, but initial indicators show that one recent entry may live in the memory of meme investors and blockchain enthusiasts.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Layer 2 Evolution

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself as more than just another meme coin. Currently in Stage 12 of its presale at $0.0021, the project has already raised $23.5 million of a $25.47 million target, selling over 14.8 billion tokens. With a planned listing price of $0.003, analysts suggest that early backers could benefit from strong presale momentum. Little Pepe is, in its essence, a next-generation Layer 2 blockchain specialized in memes. In contrast to conventional meme coins, whose growth relies on the sentiment of the community, LILPEPE combines meme culture with high-performance capabilities, delivering ultra-low transaction and finality fees, high speed, and excellent security through this unique combination. Its roadmap, separated as Pregnancy, Birth, and Growth, entails a community approach toward exchange listings, ecosystem growth, and eventual market awareness.

The tokenomics are structured to reinforce stability and reward holders:

10% Liquidity to secure exchange trading,

26.5% Presale allocation for early believers,

30% Chain Reserves for ecosystem strength,

13.5% Staking & Rewards for community incentives,

10% Marketing, 10% DEX allocation, and

0% tax on transactions.

What makes LILPEPE unique is its world’s only meme-focused Layer 2 chain, equipped with a Memes Launchpad and sniper-bot resistance to protect fair trading. Backed by anonymous experts with a proven track record of supporting top meme coins, the project has already secured a listing on CoinMarketCap and plans for two major CEX launches, with longer-term ambitions to reach the largest exchange globally. Adding to community excitement is an explosive giveaway where 10 winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens, making it one of the most talked-about presales of 2025.

Tron (TRX): Sustaining Relevance in DeFi

Tron (TRX) has established itself as one of the most active blockchains by transaction volume, driven by its low fees and strong presence in decentralized finance and stablecoin circulation. Data from DeFiLlama consistently places Tron among the top chains by total value locked (TVL), thanks to its integration with USDT transactions. Analysts suggest that in a market environment where efficiency and utility matter, Tron may continue to see adoption. Its founder, Justin Sun, has also indicated ambitions in expanding into tokenized assets and AI-driven financial solutions, which could further strengthen TRX’s market relevance.

Toncoin (TON): Riding Telegram’s Network Effect

Toncoin (TON) has emerged as the token of the Telegram Open Network, which boasts one of the largest existing social networks. Its recent rise is connected to Telegram integrating TON more closely with its application, allowing functions such as token transfers and the potential to roll out DeFi. As the Telegram user base expands to 900 million, TON can become a powerful social token in Web3. Investor behaviour is indicated by CoinMarketCap data, which currently shows Toncoin in the top 15 of the cryptocurrency list by market capitalisation.

Final Thoughts

The Cardano founder’s suggestion of an XRP-linked initiative may signal a new wave of blockchain partnerships, but investors are also considering emerging opportunities outside the established giants. Tron (TRX) continues to build quietly on its DeFi foundation, Toncoin (TON) leverages the scale of Telegram’s ecosystem, and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) introduces a unique vision for meme-driven utility on a dedicated Layer 2 chain. With a presale nearing completion and a roadmap that combines meme energy with blockchain credibility, Little Pepe may represent the most distinctive play of the three. As presales and exchange listings approach, this suggests that LILPEPE could become one of

.For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article