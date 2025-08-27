3 Crypto Stocks to Watch This Week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 03:25
Moonveil
MORE$0,10214+%2,19
NodeAI
GPU$0,2954+%5,01
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01335+%7,66
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019071+%2,05
Sign
SIGN$0,07079+%3,19

The cryptocurrency market has faced sustained pressure since last week’s downturn, with the global market capitalization falling by 4% over the past seven days. 

Interestingly, a number of crypto-related stocks ended the last trading week on a positive note and are poised to keep climbing. Meanwhile, others mirrored the decline in the digital assets market.

IREN Limited (IREN)

IREN Limited shares closed Monday at $23.12, up 7.89% on the day. The rally came after a major infrastructure update that has put the stock firmly on traders’ watchlists for the week ahead.

On Monday, IREN announced it has procured an additional 4,200 NVIDIA Blackwell B200 GPUs, effectively doubling its GPU fleet to roughly 8,500 units. The company also secured $102 million in financing for a previous GPU purchase, structured as a 36-month lease with a high single-digit interest rate. This funding is expected to free up capital for further growth initiatives, including additional GPU acquisitions.

During the pre-market session today, IREN shares traded slightly lower at $23.08. If buying returns at market open, the stock could rally toward $24.

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

IREN Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Conversely, a break below $21.54 is possible if demand keeps falling.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Earlier today, Hut 8 Corp. announced plans to develop four new sites across the United States, positioning its platform to meet surging demand for energy-intensive digital infrastructure. Once operational, the expansion is expected to boost Hut 8’s capacity to more than 2.5 gigawatts across 19 sites.

Despite the announcement, Hut 8 shares trade lower in pre-market at $23.18, compared to Monday’s close of $23.45. If the decline continues when the market opens, HUT could fall toward $21.93. 

HUT Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

On the upside, if demand picks up, HUT may retest resistance near $23.89.

MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA)

MARA closed Monday at $15.40, down 5.52%. The decline came even as the company announced major expansion plans in Europe. 

MARA revealed that the company has established Paris, France, as its new European headquarters, a strategic step in strengthening its presence in the region’s energy ecosystem.

Despite these developments, MARA is trading lower at $15.27 in premarket today. If the decline persists, the stock could fall toward $14.80. 

MARA Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, a surge in demand could push it above $15.50.

The post 3 Crypto Stocks to Watch This Week appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-stock-to-watch-last-week-august/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111.557,08+%1,28
TONCOIN
TON$3,174+%2,12
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Share
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0,0114-%8,80
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,493+%4,61
EPNS
PUSH$0,03637+%1,25
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49,7+%15,50
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005032-%1,50
DeepBook
DEEP$0,144851+%8,17
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes