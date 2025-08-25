3 Cryptos on Every Investor’s Radar — Only One Live Presale Promises Rare 100x ROI

Every crypto cycle creates breakout stars. In the past, early investors who recognized the potential of Ethereum or Solana before the crowd saw life-changing returns. The new cycle is shaping up in a similar fashion,  only this time, the spotlight is on emerging presale projects that are rapidly gaining momentum. For savvy investors, the hunt for cryptos to buy this week is more than just about diversification; it’s about catching the rare plays that could deliver 100x gains before mainstream adoption.

AD 4nXeRqzLgv4Fc wBBuCCSfx3fDtHKx3ur09ziLjLbgAQTQ7GUMh15n0qFMR muMN2N8nAD3wIkN2eNvuhWSuOLORKibg9sA5oDE8FoaXhgxu8Jd9jmB82rIjZvJrBTRF5YwTiavS Jw?key=oUrso3Ys5R b7PbQS9VMyg

Among the choices, one name is buzzing louder than the rest: BlockchainFX ($BFX). Its presale is live and filling fast, already surpassing $5.81M in contributions. Unlike many speculative launches, BlockchainFX positions itself as the first true crypto super app, designed to merge blockchain with traditional finance. Alongside it, legacy networks like Cardano ($ADA) and Polkadot ($DOT) continue to evolve and provide stable long-term utility. Together, these three projects represent a balance of innovation, scalability, and growth potential worth examining closely.

BlockchainFX ($BFX): Turning Everyday Trading Into Passive Wealth

Most crypto projects promise innovation but deliver little more than hype. BlockchainFX flips this narrative by focusing on practicality and profitability. At its core, the platform is designed to make every trade,  whether it’s crypto, forex, stocks, or commodities,  work harder for the investor. By integrating 500+ assets under one roof, BlockchainFX eliminates the inefficiencies of switching between platforms and transforms fragmented markets into one streamlined experience.

What makes BlockchainFX more compelling than typical presale crypto coins is that it’s already proving itself with investors. More than 5,900 buyers have joined, pushing funding past $5.81M,  just shy of the $6M soft cap. Tokens remain available at $0.02, yet they are set to debut at $0.05, locking in over 2.5x growth for presale participants. Longer-term, forecasts of $1 to $5 showcase the scale of upside, giving BFX the kind of trajectory early investors dream of when they search for 100x gains.

BlockchainFX also offers features that directly translate into investor rewards. With up to 70% of trading fees redistributed, holders can earn in both BFX and USDT, creating a steady income flow. Add to this the global VISA card for spending anywhere, Advanced NFT rewards for presale buyers, and full KYC + audit transparency, and you get a project that blends trust with tangible benefits. It isn’t just a token sale,  it’s an ecosystem designed to reward loyalty from day one.

AD 4nXctxcWfD9QmiJi6MgrvFLMahhFiBB 6x4a0AR5D8xPAazXcBN7Ffpf CJYPCvBUZkA2YLybmHe94hI2rvJPzUlDGFmF6fsuiOmbHc0Bpbx3Z43EoRNlazLKrtrcTGW9djP4LtXhJA?key=oUrso3Ys5R b7PbQS9VMyg

The Presale That Puts Investors First

Unlike other projects that keep utility vague until after launch, BlockchainFX has made one thing clear: investors are at the center of its model. By prioritizing revenue sharing, usability, and real-world integration, BFX is ensuring that its community sees value immediately. And with presale allocations nearly sold out, this is a rare chance to enter before wider market demand sends prices higher.

The limited-time BLOCK30 bonus, offering 30% extra tokens, is more than a marketing gimmick; it’s a strategic push to reward early adopters who recognize the opportunity now. Combined with its near-sold-out status, this presale isn’t just filling fast; it’s reshaping what investors should expect from new crypto launches.

Cardano ($ADA): Smart Contracts With Stability

Cardano has earned its place as one of the most consistent blockchain platforms in the market. Built with a research-first approach, it has often been praised for its academic rigor and commitment to sustainability. Its Ouroboros proof-of-stake mechanism made Cardano an early leader in energy-efficient blockchain operations, attracting investors who prioritize both innovation and environmental responsibility.

From an investor’s perspective, Cardano remains one of the more stable altcoins to hold in a diversified portfolio. Its smart contract capabilities continue to expand, enabling DeFi and NFT applications on its network. While ADA may not deliver the explosive presale growth of BlockchainFX, it offers measured growth and resilience, making it a reliable contender among long-term cryptos to buy this week.

Polkadot ($DOT): The Cross-Chain Vision

Polkadot has consistently been at the forefront of blockchain interoperability. Its parachain structure allows multiple blockchains to connect and operate in unison, addressing one of the most pressing challenges in Web3: the lack of seamless communication across networks. This innovation has earned Polkadot strong support from developers building specialized chains.

For investors, Polkadot represents a project with solid fundamentals and a long-term vision. Its emphasis on interoperability ensures relevance as the blockchain ecosystem expands. While it may not promise the 100x gains potential of presale crypto coins like BlockchainFX, DOT provides exposure to infrastructure that could underpin the next phase of adoption. That balance of utility and stability makes it one of the cryptos to buy this week for strategic, diversified portfolios.

AD 4nXdqXEV2xOH0iJ7s4AlMzywKSNDijcaSd8ZRMlBMT ZKz7 JYqK0saKeMZk9ekSnJMxath7 gASVv h9LLtwdWz gRkdlKqEGQkp2Q6ZJ0rFHyPMBpmTf1 X8Q83sg zs ItCvvd2g?key=oUrso3Ys5R b7PbQS9VMyg

Best Crypto Presales Summarised

In 2024, investors are spoiled for choice when it comes to opportunities. Established networks like Cardano ($ADA) and Polkadot ($DOT) provide proven infrastructure and strong developer ecosystems. They remain solid picks for those seeking long-term exposure to blockchain adoption.

Yet the clear standout in this mix is BlockchainFX ($BFX). Its presale is live, nearing full subscription, and offers investors the chance to buy into the first-ever crypto super app before launch. With daily rewards, NFT bonuses, and the potential for 100x gains, BFX is the only project right now combining immediate upside with long-term dominance. For anyone evaluating cryptos to buy this week, BlockchainFX is the frontrunner.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
