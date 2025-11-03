ExchangeDEX+
3 Major Token Unlocks Set to Hit the Crypto Market This Week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 15:27
The crypto market will welcome tokens worth more than $312 million in the first week of November 2025. Three major projects, Ethena (ENA), Memecoin (MEME), and Movement (MOVE), will release significant new token supplies.

Token unlocks inject new supply into markets, which can heighten price volatility. Here is a breakdown of what to watch for in each project.

1. Ethena (ENA)

  • Unlock Date: November 5
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 171.88 million ENA (1.15% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 7.15 billion ENA
  • Total Supply: 15 billion ENA

Ethena is a decentralized synthetic dollar protocol built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. It offers a crypto-native alternative to traditional stablecoins. The protocol’s flagship product is USDe, a synthetic dollar stablecoin. Furthermore, ENA is the governance token of the protocol.

On November 5, the team will release 171.88 million ENA. The tokens are worth $61.54 million and account for 2.52% of the current circulating supply.

ENA Crypto Token Unlock in November. Source: Tokenomist

Ethena will award 93.75 million tokens to core contributors. Moreover, investors will get 78.13 million ENA. This supply release follows the network’s pattern of cliff unlocks. 

Recently, on November 2, the protocol released 40.63 million ENA tokens. The Foundation received the entire supply.

2. Memecoin (MEME)

  • Unlock Date: November 3
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 3.45 billion MEME (5% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 58.77 billion MEME
  • Total supply: 69 billion MEME

Memecoin is a community-driven meme token that embodies the spirit of internet culture, offering no utility, roadmap, or promises of financial return.

The network will unlock 3.45 billion tokens on November 3, valued at approximately $5.15 million. The upcoming unlock accounts for 5.98% of the released supply.

MEME Crypto Token Unlock in November. Source: Tokenomist

Notably, the team will retain the entire unlocked supply for airdrops.

3. Movement (MOVE)

  • Unlock Date: November 09
  • Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 50 million MOVE (0.5% of Total Supply)
  • Current Circulating Supply: 2.8 billion MOVE
  • Total supply: 10 billion MOVE

Movement is a blockchain ecosystem that leverages Meta’s Move programming language. It enables developers to build high-performance, secure applications using MoveVM, offering faster transactions, enhanced scalability, and seamless interoperability for DeFi and Web3 use cases.

The team will release 50 million tokens, valued at approximately $3.2 million, on November 9. The tokens represent 1.89% of the circulating supply. Moreover, Movement will allocate the entire unlocked supply to the ecosystem and community.

MOVE Crypto Token Unlock in November. Source: Tokenomist

In addition to these three, BounceBit (BB), RedStone (RED), and Space and Time (SXT) will also experience new supply entering the market.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-token-unlocks-first-week-of-november/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

