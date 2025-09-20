In 2023, one elite trader flipped a small bet on Pepe into a staggering $17M fortune. Rather than walking away from the meme coin market, this investor has doubled down and allocated about 30% of his winnings into three projects that are stirring conversation in crypto circles today.  Those coins are Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Little […] The post 3 Meme Coins in the Portfolio of an Elite Trader Who Made $17M Fortune With Pepe (PEPE) in 2023 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.In 2023, one elite trader flipped a small bet on Pepe into a staggering $17M fortune. Rather than walking away from the meme coin market, this investor has doubled down and allocated about 30% of his winnings into three projects that are stirring conversation in crypto circles today.  Those coins are Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Little […] The post 3 Meme Coins in the Portfolio of an Elite Trader Who Made $17M Fortune With Pepe (PEPE) in 2023 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

3 Meme Coins in the Portfolio of an Elite Trader Who Made $17M Fortune With Pepe (PEPE) in 2023

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 22:09
Bonk
BONK$0.00002353-1.83%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01884+1.94%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001081-0.27%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001373-11.81%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002627+2.21%

In 2023, one elite trader flipped a small bet on Pepe into a staggering $17M fortune. Rather than walking away from the meme coin market, this investor has doubled down and allocated about 30% of his winnings into three projects that are stirring conversation in crypto circles today.  Those coins are Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Little Pepe. Among the three, Little Pepe could offer the most dramatic upside with projections that suggest over 8,376% growth from its current presale price of $0.0022 by the end of 2025.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) — The Layer 2 Challenger

If BONK is the community dog and WIF is the scarce meme cat, Little Pepe is positioning itself as the meme coin built for the next blockchain era. This project runs a presale that has captured massive attention and continues to draw investors rapidly. At the time of writing, Little Pepe is in stage 13 of its presale with tokens selling for $0.0022. The presale has already raised $25,549,047 out of a $28,775,000 goal, and stage 13 is already 91.50% filled. Early investors who joined at stage 1 are sitting on gains of around 120%. Even at stage 13, buyers still have potential upside of 36.36% before the token lists at $0.0030. The presale will run through 19 stages, creating a clear roadmap of price progression. That alone has drawn the attention of seasoned traders who value capturing early discounts before launch. Little Pepe has also secured a listing on CoinMarketCap and passed an audit with Certik, strengthening its credibility. Beyond that, the team is engaging the community with a $777K giveaway and a Mega Giveaway for top presale buyers in stages 12 to 17 that will pay out more than 15 ETH in rewards.

The project peaked on ChatGPT 5 meme coin question volume trends this summer with a perfect 100 score, ranking above Pepe, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. That is a real-world signal of interest and conversation that few other coins can match.

Bonk (BONK) — The Solana Underdog

At the time of writing, the price of BONK is trading around $0.000025 to $0.000026 with a market cap between $1.5B and $2.1B.

Performance-wise, BONK has been resilient. It is still trading below its all-time high of $0.000059 but has recently outperformed many other meme coins. BONK benefits from Solana’s fast and inexpensive transactions, which keep it visible in DeFi and NFT markets. The challenge remains its massive supply in the trillions, which could limit how far prices rise without new utility layers.

Dogwifhat (WIF) — The Meme With a Scarcity Edge

WIF has become famous not just for its quirky name but also for its relatively scarce supply compared with other meme tokens. WIF is around $0.95 when writing, with a circulating supply close to 998M tokens. That gives it a market cap just under $1B, which places it firmly in the top tier of meme assets. However, like BONK, its utility is still thin, and its price remains far off its peak in March 2024. That leaves the question of whether the community can sustain the hype needed to push it into another major run.

Final Thoughts

Meme coins may have started as jokes, but the numbers prove they are serious money makers for those who time it right. BONK and WIF are well-positioned in Solana’s growing community and offer interesting short-term plays. But the coin that stands out in this portfolio is clearly Little Pepe. With an ongoing presale, a Certik audit, a CoinMarketCap listing, and robust community engagement, Little Pepe has a narrative that feels bigger than just another meme. For this reason, it could deliver the projected 8,376% growth before the end of 2025. Investors who watched PEPE explode in 2023 may see Little Pepe as their second chance to catch the next big wave.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

  • Website: https://littlepepe.com
  • Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf
  • Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken
  • Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: LiveBitcoinNews does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. LiveBitcoinNews recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. LiveBitcoinNews is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

 

The post 3 Meme Coins in the Portfolio of an Elite Trader Who Made $17M Fortune With Pepe (PEPE) in 2023 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

The post PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s center of gravity is shifting from speculation to services. PayPal is opening the door to peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency transfers, building on its growing presence in digital assets. Its stablecoin, PYUSD, has already surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization. Google is piloting a payment protocol designed for AI agents, with built-in support for stablecoins — highlighting the role dollar-pegged crypto could play in the emerging web economy. Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners face tighter margins from rising costs, higher difficulty levels and growing competition. Yet several companies are thriving by pivoting into data-center and AI infrastructure, sending their share prices sharply higher in recent weeks. This week’s Crypto Biz covers PayPal’s P2P rollout, the shifting economics of Bitcoin mining, Google’s open-source AI payment initiative and Bitwise’s bid for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on stablecoins and tokenization. PayPal rolls out P2P crypto transfers with new “links” feature PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer offerings with a new feature that allows US users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within PayPal and Venmo, without relying on external exchanges. The service, called PayPal links, generates one-time links in the app that can be shared via text, email or chat. The feature will extend to Venmo, enabling direct transfers of cryptocurrencies and PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, between users. For US customers, PayPal said that personal friends-and-family crypto transfers will not trigger 1099-K tax reporting, though other types of crypto transactions may still be taxable The rollout is part of PayPal World, the company’s interoperability framework aimed at connecting wallets and payment systems across its ecosystem. PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, has experienced significant growth since launch, reaching a market cap of roughly $1.3 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin miners outperform BTC Shares of several major Bitcoin mining companies have surged over the past month, even as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price…
1
1$0.006052-49.54%
Sidekick
K$0.1634+4.67%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09846+3.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:22
Share
Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD

Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD

Fintech giant Ripple is celebrating its 13th anniversary, a major milestone marked by a congratulatory tweet from crypto exchange Uphold that put a spotlight on XRP and Ripple’s new stablecoin, RLUSD. Ripple’s journey began in September 2012, and it has evolved significantly since the launch of the open-source XRP Ledger in June of the same … Continue reading "Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD" The post Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
XRP
XRP$2.9862-0.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.16038-0.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.075-11.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 21:14
Share
Solana and Aptos Wait on Charts While  BlockchainFX Delivers Income: Is it the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Solana and Aptos Wait on Charts While  BlockchainFX Delivers Income: Is it the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The same can be said for Aptos (APT) price prediction, where token unlocks and weak breakouts keep optimism in check. […] The post Solana and Aptos Wait on Charts While  BlockchainFX Delivers Income: Is it the Best Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375+0.95%
Aptos
APT$4.654+1.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00577-1.70%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/20 22:30
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD

Solana and Aptos Wait on Charts While  BlockchainFX Delivers Income: Is it the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

China bans AI preaching, digital fortune-telling, and most online religious activity

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events