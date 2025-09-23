People will never forget Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the first meme coins to invest in. DOGE showed the world that internet culture could impact markets, while SHIB’s massive surge in 2021 created numerous new crypto billionaires. But in 2025, the same investors who once chased DOGE and SHIB are setting their sights [...]]]>People will never forget Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the first meme coins to invest in. DOGE showed the world that internet culture could impact markets, while SHIB’s massive surge in 2021 created numerous new crypto billionaires. But in 2025, the same investors who once chased DOGE and SHIB are setting their sights [...]]]>

3 Meme Coins Investors Looking for 25x ROI Prefer Over Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in 2025

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 16:20
People will never forget Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the first meme coins to invest in. DOGE showed the world that internet culture could impact markets, while SHIB’s massive surge in 2021 created numerous new crypto billionaires. But in 2025, the same investors who once chased DOGE and SHIB are setting their sights elsewhere. With those giants now too large to deliver 25x returns, traders are turning to newer, smaller-cap meme coins with far greater upside potential. Three names stand out in this conversation: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), BONK, and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU). Each combines community energy with strong narratives and market traction, making them the meme coins investors prefer for outsized gains this cycle.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Coin With Layer-2 Power

At the top of the list is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), the viral sensation already making waves in 2025. Unlike most meme projects that live or die by hype alone, LILPEPE is building a true foundation. The project is creating an Ethereum Layer-2 chain dedicated entirely to meme coins, designed to be fast, cheap, and sniper-bot resistant. By solving problems that frustrated traders in past meme launches, LILPEPE is giving meme culture a fair and scalable ecosystem. Momentum has been nothing short of explosive. Now in Stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022 per token, LILPEPE has raised over $25.5 million and sold over 15.7 billion tokens. Unlike most meme coins, it is already CertiK audited and listed on CoinMarketCap, giving it credibility alongside its hype. Community energy is being amplified through giveaways, including a $777,000 campaign where 10 winners will each walk away with $77,000 worth of tokens. On top of that, a special promotion for presale buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17 offers exclusive perks, with details available here. With exchange listings confirmed for two top platforms after the presale, LILPEPE could efficiently deliver 25x ROI before the bull run peaks.

BONK Continues to Lead Solana’s Meme Revolution

BONK has been the flagship meme project of the Solana ecosystem, trading at around $0.00002272 with a $1.8 billion market cap. Its explosive growth in late 2023 set the tone for a new generation of Solana-native meme tokens, and the momentum has not slowed down.

 Analysts predict BONK could rally another 1000%, pushing its price closer to $0.000227. With Solana experiencing record adoption, BONK is positioned to ride the wave of network expansion and investor interest. Community strength is one of BONK’s biggest assets, as its holders have shown a long-term commitment reminiscent of Dogecoin’s early days.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Brings Cultural Branding Into the Meme Coin Market

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has successfully bridged the gap between NFTs and meme coins. Originally one of the most iconic NFT collections, Pudgy Penguins has evolved into a tokenized project with a strong brand identity, community recognition, and expanding global partnerships. Currently trading at around $0.031 with a $2.2 billion market cap, Pudgy World’s launch on zkSync, blending toys and on-chain assets, drives mainstream appeal. As NFT interest surges, analysts expect $0.30 by Q4, representing a 900% gain. PENGU’s merchandise and licensing deals expand its reach, offering more than BONK’s pure meme play. Its low price and cultural pull make it a 2025 breakout candidate, with NFT utility fueling long term value. With the potential for token integration across its ecosystem and plans for physical toys and media, PENGU will likely ride the next meme-driven wave alongside LILPEPE and BONK.

Conclusion: New Meme Leaders Emerge

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu deserve their place in meme coin history, but their days of 25x returns are behind them. Investors looking for asymmetric opportunities in 2025 are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), BONK, and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU). LILPEPE leads with its innovative meme-focused Layer-2, booming presale, and viral giveaways. BONK delivers Solana-fueled growth with deep community ties. PENGU combines one of the strongest NFT brands with a token to capture meme coin momentum. Together, they represent the new generation of meme tokens investors believe could deliver the returns that once defined DOGE and SHIB. For traders aiming at 25x ROI in this cycle, these are the coins to watch, accumulate, and hold as the bull run accelerates.

