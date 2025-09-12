3 Memecoins to Watch in September 2025

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 13:50
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-5.00%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.283+29.46%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002645+2.91%
September is here, and the meme coin space is buzzing again. Among the noise, three […]
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mathematical Principle Analysis: How does Curve founder's new project Yield Basis reduce uncompensated losses to 0?

Mathematical Principle Analysis: How does Curve founder's new project Yield Basis reduce uncompensated losses to 0?

In fact, when people hold tokens, especially when they plan to hold them for a long time, they still hope to have a place where they can deposit and withdraw them at any time, manage their single currency, and earn interest based on the currency. However, impermanent loss and the need to add two tokens have always been the biggest obstacles preventing users and institutions from adding LPs. Therefore, is it possible to express the relationship between LP's impermanent loss and normal single currency price fluctuations through a formula? Then adjust the LP according to the formula so that the LP value fluctuates with the spot value, thereby reducing the impermanent loss to 0? Curve founder Michael Egorov's new project, Yield Basis, addresses this problem. He discovered that if the change in spot value is P, then when tokens are added to the LP, the change in LP value is √p (square root of p). (Related article: " Curve founder's new project is about to launch on mainnet: How to earn Bitcoin and avoid impermanent loss using Yield Basis? ") Readers who have learned second-grade mathematics should know that √p * √p = P. As long as the value of LP is doubled, the changes in LP value can be anchored to the spot price. How do you double your investment? That’s right, leverage! This is the compounding leverage strategy, one of the core principles of yieldbasis. This strategy leverages user deposits to collateralize loans on the backend, achieving 2x compound leverage. This allows LP value fluctuations to be anchored to the spot market, eliminating impermanent loss. The problem is that when LP is added, it is still represented by two tokens. For example, in the BTC-USDT trading pair, although in yieldbasis, users only need to deposit a single currency into the agreement, and complex steps such as lending are automatically completed by the back-end smart contract, what should be done if the token price fluctuates and the LP debt deviates? This requires the help of a third party, an arbitrageur. This is another core principle of yieldbasis: Virtual Pool, Rebalancing AMM, and Flash Loans. Through these functions, third-party arbitrageurs help users balance their LP debts. It's important to note that YieldBasis reserves a portion of its total revenue to incentivize arbitrageurs and maintain system balance. Therefore, LPs do not suffer losses during the arbitrage process. YieldBasis backtested historical data from 2019 to 2024. During the 2021 bull market, the APR peaked at 60%. During relatively quiet market conditions, the APR was around 9-10%. During this period, the price risk exposure of the BTC/USD liquidity pool was similar to that of holding BTC alone. The project will issue a separate token. According to The Block, it has already raised $5 million at a token valuation of $50 million, and the round of financing was oversubscribed 15 times. The TVL contributed to yieldbasis will eventually be added to Curve. Essentially, yieldbasis adds liquidity to Curve by addressing impermanent loss. Impact on Curve, The direct impact is mainly reflected in: 1) Increasing Curve TVL and pool depth, expected to bring more trading volume and fee income; 2) Rebalancing generates additional transactions, increasing Curve revenue; 3) Increase the demand for crvUSD and generate minting income. ———————————————————————————————————— In terms of product implementation, Yieldbasis abstracts the complexity of the mathematical principles behind it. All users need to do is deposit a single currency. According to the information disclosed so far, only BTC is supported in the early stage. https://x.com/yieldbasis/status/1962636033641849063 As mentioned earlier, the essence of the yieldbasis principle is to use leveraged lending to transform the mathematical curve of LP value fluctuations (√p) into P. This allows LP value fluctuations to track spot market fluctuations, reducing uncompensated losses to zero. Concepts such as lending, virtual pools, rebalancing AMMs, and arbitrage all serve this purpose. In actual backend operations, yieldbasis will automatically implement a compound leverage strategy, pledging user assets, lending crvUSD, and then forming LPs to maintain a 2x compound leverage. Through virtual pools, rebalancing AMMs, and flash loans, arbitrageurs are allowed to participate, and the leverage ratio of user positions is maintained at 2x, thereby eliminating LP's impermanent loss and allowing LP value fluctuations to be anchored to token fluctuations. The yieldbasis product process is as follows: 1/ Users deposit BTC (or ETH) and receive ybBTC (or ybETH) as a voucher. (The operation required by the user has actually been completed at this step.) After that, everything is automatically operated by the yieldbasis system. 2/ Leveraged lending Use the user's deposited BTC (or ETH) as collateral to borrow an equivalent amount of crvUSD. Deposit BTC (or ETH) and borrowed crvUSD into the Curve liquidity pool, maintaining 2x leverage (debt is always half of the LP value). Regarding the implementation of 2x leverage, although the white paper does not explain it in detail, official documents suggest that: The key lies in the particularity of LP Token: 1) LP Token itself contains 50% stablecoins, which is lower risk as collateral than a single asset; 2) The system may set special collateral parameters for LP Tokens: 3) Achieving a collateralization ratio close to 100% through dedicated CDPs; 3/ Automatic rebalancing to cope with price fluctuations For the specific implementation process, please refer to the white paper. The mathematical calculations involved are really too complicated. But in general, Automatically maintained by rebalancing AMMs and arbitrageurs: 1) When BTC rises: arbitrageurs help the system borrow more crvUSD, increasing LP; 2) When BTC falls: Arbitrageurs help the system redeem some LPs and repay debts; 3) The arbitrageur makes a small profit and the system returns to 2x leverage. ———————————————————————————————————— Okay, finally, I'll try to explain the mathematical foundations of yieldbasis, because it's truly fascinating. Of course, I recommend reading it before bed for excellent results. The mathematical core of yieldbasis is, pLP =√p. In summary, in classic AMMs, liquidity prices follow the relationship pLP = √p. By applying compound leverage of L=2, the price performance can be transformed from √p to p, which makes the leveraged LP position price performance the same as a single asset (such as BTC). Explain, AMM constant product formula x * y = k, where x = the amount of stablecoin (e.g. USD) in the pool y = the amount of crypto assets (e.g. BTC) in the pool k = constant Assuming the BTC price is p (denominated in USD), then x = p * y In fact, the two tokens of the LP group are equal in value, 50/50. Therefore, the total value of the LP can be expressed as py squared, that is, k = py². So, y = √(k/p) (√ is not a check sign, it’s a square root. Think back to high school math, oh no) x = p · y = p · √(k/p) = √(p*k) Total LP value = x + p * y = √(p·k) + p·√(k/p) = √(p·k) + √(p²·k/p) = √(p·k) + √(p·k) = 2√(p·k) Then, assuming that the asset price is at t0 at the initial moment and then changes to t1, then LP initial total value = 2√(p₀·k) LP total value after change = 2√(p₁·k) Change ratio = LP total value after change / LP initial total value = 2√(p₁·k) / 2√(p₀·k) = √(p₁/p₀) Assuming that at the initial time t0, the asset price is 1 unit, then the rate of change in value = √(p₁/1) = √p₁ This is the origin of pLP = √p, pLP is the relative change in LP value, and √p is this value. That is, when the BTC price quadruples, the LP value only doubles by √4 = 2. This is the root cause of impermanent loss. This is why we need to add 2x leverage. (√p)² = p. This means that after adding 2x leverage, the change in LP becomes P, the spot price, eliminating impermanent loss. You can now focus on collecting transaction fees. Hello, are you asleep?
Gravity
G$0.0118+0.76%
Sidekick
K$0.1701+1.85%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004177-3.24%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 15:00
Share
Top Crypto Presale Tokens 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads the Pack Over Ozak AI and BlockchainFX

Top Crypto Presale Tokens 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads the Pack Over Ozak AI and BlockchainFX

Lyno AI is a top cryptocurrency presale in 2025 with a token price of 0.050 that investors cannot overlook. The Early Bird stage tokens are moving briskly with 436,908 tokens sold and $21,845 raised. Here we draw parallels between the rising momentum in Lyno AI and what took place with Ozak AI and BlockchainFX. The […] The post Top Crypto Presale Tokens 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads the Pack Over Ozak AI and BlockchainFX appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01427+1.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-4.56%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 14:56
Share
MasterPay Group Fuels DePIN Revolution with Strategic Investment in OKZOO

MasterPay Group Fuels DePIN Revolution with Strategic Investment in OKZOO

MasterPay Group, a dominant force in the financial technology sector, announcesa strategic investment into OKZOO, a pioneering company at the forefront of the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) revolution. This significant investment is poised to accelerate the advancement of DePIN technology, particularly through the innovative integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) on the blockchain, and to facilitate OKZOO's ambitious expansion into the health tech sector. OKZOO's groundbreaking framework is designed to empower smart devices for high-quality data collection. By blending AI and IoT capabilities within a robust blockchain environment, OKZOO is cultivating a global network where users can seamlessly deploy hardware, gather high-quality, real-world data, and receive direct peer-to-peer rewards for their valuable contributions. This decentralized approach to data collection is not merely an innovation but a foundational shift, creating a robust and verifiable data stream essential for the development of powerful AI applications. The initial product stemming from OKZOO's vision is the P-mini o1. This device is specifically engineered to allow users to monitor and collect critical environmental data. Its capabilities include tracking air quality, measuring noise pollution levels, and detecting CO2 concentrations, all with the ultimate goal of contributing to a healthier and more sustainable global environment. OKZOO's success is underscored by its impressive foundational metrics: ●11.8 million ecosystem users:Demonstrating a vast and engaged community actively participating in the DePIN ecosystem. ●400,000+ on-chain holders:Reflecting strong investor confidence and a decentralized ownership structure. ●60,000+ P-mini device pre-orders:Indicating significant market demand and anticipation for OKZOO's innovative hardware. ●Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) surpassing $1.4 billion on August 18, 2025:A clear indicator of rapid growth and market recognition of OKZOO's potential MasterPay Group, an established namein the fintech landscape, has built its reputation on unifying disparate financial systems. Backed by a consortium including Mastercard, DBS, Malaysia's central bank Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Malaysian Royal Family, MasterPay Group offers a unified and highly efficient solution that integrates various financial instruments, including traditional bank accounts, international remittance services, and extensive card networks. MasterPay Group’s technology provides a seamless payment layer that eliminates friction, enabling instant, secure, and truly global transactions across various financial ecosystems. This strategic investment from MasterPay marks a pivotal and transformative moment for OKZOO, particularly in facilitatingthe company's expansion into the Health Tech domain. This strategic expansionaligns perfectly with OKZOO's overarching vision: to foster a healthier and improved world through the power of DePIN, encompassing not only environmental well-being but also public health. The planned development of a "super app," coupled with innovative health tech devices, will empower OKZOO users to actively monitor and collect both environmental and personal health data. This dual focus is expected to significantly accelerate global DePIN adoption, demonstrating the versatility and profound real-world impact of decentralized infrastructure. By enabling individuals to contribute directly to global health and environmental datasets, OKZOO and MasterPay are collectively paving the way for a more informed, healthier, and technologically advanced future. In addition to assisting OKZOO’s DePIN strategy, MasterPay Group will be integrating payment solutions into the AIOT ecosystem in order to unlock immediate and significant utility, transforming how users interact with DePIN technology. By seamlessly weaving financial infrastructureinto the fabric of decentralized physical infrastructure, MasterPay will provide a frictionless layer for value exchange, driving adoption and fostering a more dynamic and rewarding user experience. To facilitate this accelerated growth and DePIN expansion strategy, OKZOO’s team is expanding. These new team members will be pivotal in driving innovation and execution to actualize OKZOO's growth strategy, payment solutions integration, and vision of a healthier and more technologically advanced future. This collaboration leverages a multi-layered architecture to achieve this vision: ●Layer 0 - Physical Layer: DePIN hardware, including the P-mini and AIOT Watch, for trustworthy data collection, with cross-calibration mechanisms to enhance data accuracy at scale. ●Layer 1 - Connectivity and Settlement: An efficient blockchain network that can handle billions of transactions with payment solutions integration. eSIM aggregators ensure low-cost global device connectivity, with free data plans available for staked users. ●Layer 2 - AI Intelligence applied to Environmental and Health Data Economy: An AI health assistant provides personalized analysis and tasks, while a decentralized data marketplace allows users to securely authorize their data and earn $AIOT. ●Layer 3 - Application and Ecosystem Entrance: The Super App serves as the core user interface for data, AI services, and asset management. From an engineering perspective, OKZOO is linking four key layers: trustworthy data collection, scalable network, usable computing, and settlement, to transform real-world data into a digital commodity. MasterPay Group’s involvementfundamentally shifts the paradigm from a purely data-driven ecosystem to a value-driven one, where rewards for user’s contributionand seamless transactions reinforce the network's growth. By providing immediate utility and fostering a robust economic layer, MasterPay will accelerate the adoption of AIOT solutions, demonstrating their tangible benefits and paving the way for a more connected, intelligent, and rewarding future. MasterPay’sstrategic investmentrepresents OKZOO’s transition from a startup-style project into a financial-grade platform, moving beyond experiments into a new cycle validated by capital, compliance, and international markets. About OKZOO OKZOO introduces the world’s first urban-scale and street-level decentralized environmental data network by designing and developing a decentralized AI infrastructure that serves as the backbone of an interconnected network of physical machines that empower users to contribute both external and household environmental data through handheld devices. It creates a mass-scale web of real-world environmental data that can empower innovative AI environmental systems. Website: https://okzoo.app X: https://x.com/okzoo_app Discord: https://discord.com/invite/okzooapp Telegram: https://t.me/OKZOO_ANN About MasterPay MasterPay is a global fintech and payments company. Guided by Security First, Innovation, Inclusive Finance, and Integrity & Transparency, MasterPay delivers cross-border payments, custody, and settlement solutions. With backing from Mastercard, DBS, Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Malaysian Royal Family, MasterPay brings institutional-grade compliance and infrastructure into Web3. Website: https://www.masterpayglobal.com/
Threshold
T$0.01655+0.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06426+2.34%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05295+1.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 14:39
Share

Trending News

More

Mathematical Principle Analysis: How does Curve founder's new project Yield Basis reduce uncompensated losses to 0?

Top Crypto Presale Tokens 2025: Why Lyno AI Leads the Pack Over Ozak AI and BlockchainFX

MasterPay Group Fuels DePIN Revolution with Strategic Investment in OKZOO

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days