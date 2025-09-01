3% of the circulating portion of WLFI is used for exchange liquidity provision, and 5% is allocated to public investors

PANews reported on September 1st that WLFI team member Dylan tweeted that the WLFI token distribution will be as follows: 8% will be allocated to Alt5 companies and locked up, 10% will be used for future incentive programs and points (locked up, with details to be officially announced), and a portion for the team and institutional investors will also be locked up. The circulating portion will include 3% for CEX and DEX liquidity provision, and 5% will be allocated to public investors.

Earlier news, ALT5 Sigma announced a $1.5 billion private placement and private placement to launch the WLFI token treasury strategy .